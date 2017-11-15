On Special Prosecutor: NDC Unfazed By NPP Motives To Jail Past Gov't Officials

Mr Kwadwo Takyi Arhin, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday dared government to prosecute public officers who served under the NDC government and deemed to have been corrupt.

'With the passage of the Special Prosecutor's bill, we in the NDC expect the government to prosecute alleged corrupt officers who served under the previous NDC government', he said.

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Special Prosecutor's Bill which gives the government the power appoint an independent prosecutor and more importantly allocate resources for the office.

The independent prosecutor would be tasked to prosecute alleged corrupt past and present public officers.

But, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Arhin said until corrupt officials were prosecuted, the government had no justification to level charges of corruption against any NDC past official.

He indicated that the past government laid a solid economic foundation for the country to progress, and asked the NPP government to concentrate and build on the foundation for accelerated national development.

Mr Arhin, who is a Football Administrator, observed that majority of Ghanaians expected a lot from the government in the areas job creation and poverty reduction, and challenged the government to stop the political rhetoric and devise realistic strategies of creating jobs.