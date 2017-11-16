NCCE Climax Citizen Project In Central Region

The St. Augustine's College was adjudged winners of this year's Central Region Inter-Schools Project Citizen Competition held in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

They beat four other schools, the Ghana National College, Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS, Academy of Christ the King and the Mfantsipim School in the keenly contested event to become champions.

For their prize, they received a plaque and copies of the 1992 constitutions while all competing schools were also given copies of the constitution.

For that feat, St. Augustine's College would be representing the Region at the national 'Project Citizen-Ghana' competition later this year.

This year's competition was on the theme, 'Restoring our Ghanaian values as active citizens.'

Project Citizen-Ghana, a portfolio based on public policy and implementation learning process for students at the Senior High School (SHS) level was introduced in 2006 by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

It is aimed at empowering the youth through participation in democratic governance and helping them to identify issues that were critical in their communities to help build quality citizenship among them through civic education clubs.

The competing schools engaged in academic policy competitions of ideas where they made presentations on the chosen theme and mapped out strategies to address community problems.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Sylvia Annor, a Commission Member of the NCCE, noted that it was only through civic education that citizens, especially the youth could understand their roles in the country's political dispensation and be motivated to get involve to contribute to the development of the country.

She said the project for the past years has made democracy practical to students at the SHS level and helped them to appreciate policy formulation and implementation and also boost their confidence in approaching societal issues.

Mrs Annor encouraged the students to engage in civil discourse with open and critical minds.

Mr Nicolas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional Director of the NCCE, explained that the theme for this year's competition was chosen for the purpose of restoring lost positive Ghanaian values.

He expressed satisfaction about the achievements of the project and admonished the participants to use the knowledge acquired to impact positively on their communities.

Some of the participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed gratitude to the NCCE for the initiative and enumerated how the project had been beneficial to them and their colleagues.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA