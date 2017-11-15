Cape Coast School For Deaf And Blind Receive Support From MOBA 93

The benevolence of the 1993 year group of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) was over the weekend extended to two institutions in Cape Coast.

The beneficiaries are the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind and the Light House Orphanage

The items donated included bags of maize, beans, rice, salt, creates of eggs, oil, soaps, assorted soft drinks, biscuits, toilet rolls, toothpastes and brushes, sachets of water, indomie, clothes and foot wears to the two institutions.

The donation formed part of an annual charity project initiated by that year group in 2013 to provide for deprived persons in the society.

Corporate bodies including Vetebra Ltd, a software and IT solutions company and Ghana National Association of Driving Schools, supported the 1993 year group to acquire the items valued at 5,000 Cedis.

Mr Prosper Kafui Semevo, President of the Group, explained that the main objective of the gesture was to share the little they had with the underprivileged and to encourage and let them know that they were loved.

He said they were determined to touch the lives of the underprivileged in the society, adding that 'we believe sharing, brings joy and blessings to us'.

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, the Assistant Headmistress, Mrs Regina Essilfie expressed gratitude to MOBA 93 for the gesture.

She appealed to philanthropists and other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the School to help address the challenges confronting them, saying some of the issues called for immediate attention to ensure a conducive environment for academic work.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA