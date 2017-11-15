Ghana On Course To Economic Progress----Assemblyman

Ghana is on the threshold of socio-economic emancipation, says Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, the Assemblyman for Ntoase Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region

He said the bold decision taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo towards the implementation of poverty intervention strategies, as well as good and realistic economic policies and programmes had set good perimeters for long term socio-economic growth that would facilitate accelerated national development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Mr Adu, observed that from all economic indicators, the stock market progressed steadily for good economy, as many local and foreign investors in the country remained confident.

A good economy, the assemblyman explained 'meets everyone's basic needs - people are healthy and happy with life' saying the government is progressively restoring the 'murky' economy left behind by its predecessor.

Mr Adu, who is the Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) predicted a sharp increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stability in inflation, as well as good labour market in 2018, which would exert a significant influence in the stock market.

Improvement in these three economic indicators, which he added, remained the most significant for measuring the overall stock market, would consequently, reflect on and enhance the socio-economic livelihood of many Ghanaians.

Mr Adu said if Ghanaians remained supportive, the implementation of the one-district-one-factory, and the one-district-one-warehouse projects, as well as the planting for food and jobs programme alone could propel the country into a realistic 'middle income bracket' by 2020.

'These laudable policies can create thousands of jobs for majority of the unemployed young men and women in the formal and informal sectors', he indicated.

Mr Adu, however, alerted Ghanaians to be wary of government critics and detractors, particularly, those within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were predicting gloomy pictures about the economy to make President Akufo-Addo unpopular.

'The NDC has no good story to tell Ghanaians because the party mismanaged state funds and left huge debt in the national coffers for the NPP to inherit', the assemblyman stated.

Mr Adu entreated Ghanaians to exercise patience, as the government put in place pragmatic measures to transform the battered economy and change the lives of citizens.

He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to commend President Akufo-Addo and support his government which had set the nation on course towards national progress.

Such appreciation from citizens, Mr Adu added, would go a long way to encourage and motivate the President to strive hard to achieve his vision for the nation.

Mr Adu noted that corruption remained the bane of socio-economic growth and development of every nation alleging because the NDC government officials looted state resources, many Ghanaians continued to wallow in abject poverty.

The Assemblyman, therefore, lauded the political will that had been exhibited by President Akufo-Addo's government in fighting corruption, saying such moves required support from the public.

Reacting to the allegations of corruption and mismanagement of state fund, Mr Kwadwo Takyi Arhin, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the NPP government was frustrated because government rushed to implement some programmes.

He added that it was now difficult for the government to fund the free Senior High School programme and other programmes.

Mr Arhin told the GNA in an interview that the NPP made 'irrational' promises during the electioneering campaign adding that it was tough for the government to fulfill those promises.

He explained that the NDC built a solid economic foundation when it was in government, indicating that the national economy was progressing because of the 'legacies' of the NDC.

Mr Arhin explained that governance was a continuous process and asked the NPP to stop the blame game and build on the good foundation the NDC government left behind.

'Now that there is change of government, we expect the NPP to stop the political rhetoric and gimmicks and concentrate on national building', he added.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA