Newmont Akyem Constructs Houses For Health Workers

The Newmont Akyem Golden Ridge Limited has completed and handed over four bungalows to the Adausena Health Centre to provide decent accommodation for health workers posted to the facility.

They were built at a total cost of GHC260,000.00 and each of them comes with a hall, bedroom, kitchen, car park, toilet and washroom.

Mr. Asomah Fuseini Ennin, Project Engineer of Newmont, said it planned providing more of such facilities to assist improve the quality of healthcare to the people.

He said the welfare and the development of the people in the company's operation area was a care value - major priority.

Mr. Thomas Azurago, the Birim North District Health Director, thanked Newmont for the gesture.

He pleaded that more was done help upgrade the facility to provide high quality health services to bring healing to the sick in the district and beyond.

Nana Dr. Boni Abankro V, the chief of Adausena, called for those allocated the bungalows to show ownership of the structures and ensure that they were kept in good shape at all times.