Hajj Board Commended For Successful 2017 Pilgrimage

The Government has commended the Sheikh Ibrahim Coffie Quaye led Hajj Board for the successful handling of pilgrimage affairs this year.

Divergent roles played by other Hajj stakeholders including traveling agents and political parties which led to the success of the process was also recognized by the government.

Speaking during a thanks given service organized by the Board in Accra on Saturday to give thanks to the Almighty and others who played various roles during Hajj 2017 process, a Presidential Staffer ,Alhaji Ibrahim Adjei believes Allah has accepted the prayers of all the pilgrims and thanked them for their patience .

Alhaji Ibrahim Adjei who spoke on behalf of Vice President Alhaji, Dr. MahamudBawumia admitted that even though this process came with its challenges, the Board was able to handle them smoothly without any skirmishes.

He said the beauty of Islam was displayed by the pilgrims as all ethnic and political affiliations were put aside and therefore urged the Ghanaian Muslim to coexist peacefully with other religious bodies and also contribute their quota for the country’s socio economic development.

On his part, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye commended President Nana Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumiah for their supports andefforts to ensure the success of the Hajj. The two gentlemen played key roles in this year’s hajj process.

He mentioned that for the first time in this country’s history, government cleared a debt of GHS 31 Million incurred by the previous board which paved way for Ghana’s participation in the 2017 Hajj.

Through the AkufoAddo led government’s intervention, the Board Chairman disclosed that 452 leftover would be pilgrims in 2016 were airlifted on compassionate grounds with the support of the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori Arthur.

He explained that the compassion to airlift the 2016 left over would be pilgrims stemmed from the fact that , the handing over notes by the previous Hajj Board Chairman AlhajiTanko confirmed that they have paid fully to travel but due to certain circumstances couldn’t be airlifted

The government therefore intervened on compassionate grounds to pay for these leftover pilgrims to embark on the pilgrimage as all efforts for the previous Board to refund the said monies proved futile.

‘’ For the first time ever, the levy of SAR500 [ Saudi Arabia Riyals] chargeable per pilgrim who had performed hajj previously was borne by the Board. This according to him is a newly instituted policy by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discourage multiple hajj performers which was due to start next year 2018.

‘’But for reasons unknown to the Board, a late decision was taken to commence the implementation this year instead of 2018. The late communication in the change of the new policy start date made it untenable for the Board to pass it on to the affected pilgrims and therefore had no option than to bear the cost’’, he explained.

Another success chalked by the Board he noted was that Ghana made history by been the first country globally to pay its Hajj fees including all service providers in Saudi Arabia, an act which is a regulatory requirement by the Ministry of Hajj Affairs in Mecca.

He admitted that they were bedeviled by certain resolvable challenges but for security and diplomatic reasons, the Board had to be very circumspect and selective in what to communicate publicly as a cautionary manner.’’ This informed some of the backlash we had and as leaders we do understand the repercussions of some silent decisions for the good of all’’.

Among the challenges, he mentioned accommodation where illegal Ghanaian immigrants in Saudi Arabia invaded the hotel rooms and camps meant for pilgrims who had travelled through the Board for the Hajj.

Also he disclosed that a category of the people got their traveling visas independently of the Board but ended up with the Ghanaian contingent whilst other Ghanaians traveled from Europe, America and the Gulf States to Mecca to invade the rooms and camps. All these led to shortage of accommodation for the pilgrims who traveled from Ghana under the supervision of the Board.

‘’However, with the cooperation of the pilgrims, personnel from the Pilgrims Affairs Office and the security, we were able to eject hundreds of such intruders over a short period’’ Sheikh I.C Quaye said.

The Thanks given service which was graced by the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr. NuhuOsumanuSharubutu and the ten regional Imams amongst others, was used to announced the arrival of leftover luggage for pilgrims which remained in Mecca long after the pilgrims had arrived in Ghana.

The luggages were inspected by the dignitaries led by the Hajj Board Chairman and the National Imam and later distributed to the rightfulowners.

The ceremony also brought together stakeholders such as the agents, pilgrims, Ghana Immigration Service, the Police and the Ghana Airports Company.