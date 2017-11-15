Newmont Invests US$200m In Subika Underground Mining

Newmont Ghana has announced plans to go underground with a 150 to 200 million dollar expansion project on the Subika pit in the Ahafo Mine to increase its commercial production from 150 to 200Koz in 2018.

Meanwhile, there is also an ongoing massive expansion on the Ahafo Mill which is estimated at 140 to 180 million dollars to boost production from 75 to 100Koz in 2019.

Addressing members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA), who were on a tour of its Mine sites, the General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Daniel Egya Mensah said the new projects when completed will increase the capacity of the existing plant from 7 to 10 million tonnes per annum.

The development of the Subika pit will largely supply the ore to feed the new processing plant.

“Subika is one of the projects we are embarking to increase our capacity as a mine and business.

The Subika Underground mine is going to produce the ore therefore, we are increasing the capacity of these plants to take care of the extra capacity that is coming from the underground mine. Currently we are operating with one mining pit but going forward the underground mine which is our flagship project will increase the existing capacity,” the General Manager stated.

Mr. Mensah added that the foundation for the Crusher plant has already been laid whiles civil works for the Miller has commenced.

According to him, their efforts to bring these projects on-stream demonstrate their sound business strategies and stable portfolios which will not only ease the pressure on the existing plants but meet future forecasts.

He emphasized that the initial capital investment has increased significantly from $500 million in 2002 to a current 3.2 billion dollars for both Ahafo and Akyem gold mining operations.

Mr. Mensah indicated that out of the current total investment capital, Ahafo mine which started operations in surface mining in 2006 constitutes 1.92 billion dollars.

As the Second Best Taxpayer in 2016 by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) under large taxpayer office, he stressed that out of the total of 78 million dollars paid to Governments, 36 million dollars were royalties while the remaining 42 million dollars went into payment of taxes. Taxes, royalties and levies paid to date from 2006 constitute $883 million.

The General Manager stressed that 4.08 million dollars has so far been invested in communities through monetary and in-kind support. US$24 million has been allocated to the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) with US$1 per ounce of gold sold and 1percent of annual net profit being channeled into the account for socio-economic development within the Ahafo host communities.

Mr. Daniel Egya Mensah intimated that the company was honoured by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for its role in the local content development with18 million dollars channeled into purchases of goods and services from local businesses and 300 million dollars from other Ghanaian suppliers in 2016.

“We executed a regional agreement with WAFOR, a local to local grinding media supplier based in Accra to supply at least 50 percent of the grinding media requirements at Ahafo and Akyem,” he intimated.