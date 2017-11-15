African Court Engages Asian Constitutional Courts

African Court Judges

Accra, Nov. 15, CDA Consult – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has touted judicial dialogue among those who administer justice and oversee compliance with constitutional orders and the rule of law as critical for the development a country.

“Judicial dialogue is even paramount against the well-known background that without justice, peace can only be fragile; and without peace, development is an illusion.

“I remain strongly convinced that, in the construction of open and democratic societies that support human development around the world, dialogue is key,” Justice Sylvain Oré, African Court President stated at the first international symposium of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts (AACC) and Equivalent Institutions, South Korea.

“I therefore have no doubt that our engagement will yield the most benefiting outcomes for the strengthening of judicial and social dialogue.

“The fact that you have as an Asian judicial network invited the African Court to be part of this venture is the sign that dialogue is the key and can thrive only if it surpasses regions, cultures or political systems,” Justice Ore noted.

The African Court President therefore congratulated the AACC Secretariat for Research and Development for such a great initiative.

Justice Kim Yi-Su, Acting President of the Constitutional Court of Korea, hosted the symposium, was attended by Chief Justices and Justices from the Asian Region.