Mugabe’s Dinosaur Presidency Must Be Curtained

It was only a matter of time before the military intervened to effectively end the 37-year-old rule of President Robert Mugabe (See “Power Slips from Mugabe as Military Steps In” Modernghana.com 11/15/17). At 93, the Zimbabwean ruler was the oldest Head-of-State on the African continent. He had long outlived his usefulness as his country’s leader for at least half of the time that he had been entrenched in the seat of governance, ironically with the staunch backing of the generals of the country’s military. The Zimbabwean economy has also been in tatters and/or receivership for quite some time now, with the rate of unemployment pegged above the 90-percentage mark.

Mr. Mugabe, a former Freedom Fighter, has had staying power primarily because of the shabby treatment unleashed on his people for quite a considerable while by the racist Apartheid regime of the late Prime Minister Ian Smith, who had intermittently imprisoned his eventual indigenous African successor and many of Mr. Mugabe’s associates for “subversive” and “treasonable” activities. It had not also helped that successive British governments had been virulently accused by the first postcolonial Zimbabwean leader and his associates of invidiously abandoning critical portions of the historic Lancaster Accord, which had sought to return most of the lands stolen by the racist white settlers to their original owners. But what is most significant to highlight here is the fact that over the course of time, Mr. Mugabe had begun to establish a semblance of precisely the sort of dynastic rule that he and his guerilla war associates had so fiercely fought the British settlers over.

In recent years, the Zimbabwean leader had been accused of engaging in a deviously tactical policy of a witch-hunting purge that clearly appeared to have had the objective of passing on the baton of leadership to Mr. Mugabe’s 52-year-old, South African-born wife of Zimbabwean descent, Grace, the former Secretary to then-Prime Minister Mugabe, who allegedly left her air force-pilot husband to assume the mantle of Zimbabwe’s First Lady, in the wake of the passing of Mr. Mugabe’s first Ghanaian-born wife, Sally.

The generals of Zimbabwe’s army have publicly stated that they have no intention of either wresting power from the ailing Mr. Mugabe or imposing military rule on the country. “We are only targeting the criminal elements around [the President] who are committing crimes…. As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect to return the situation to normalcy,” army spokesman, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo was quoted to have said. Earlier on, General Moyo had reportedly assured the nation that Mr. Mugabe and “his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.”

The leaders of both the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) are reported to have rallied together in opposition to the possible imposition of military rule. The intervention by Army Chief-of-Staff General Constantino Chiwenga comes in the wake of the dismissal of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, a close friend of General Chiwenga, whom Mrs. Mugabe recently, and allegedly, accused of attempting to poison her husband with ice-cream. Mr. Mnangagwa has also been accused of consulting an oracle to ascertain Mr. Mugabe’s appointment with Almighty Death.

Whatever activities and affairs on the ground shape up to be, the political temperature, culture and climate of Zimbabwe is highly unlikely to remain the same. This may just very well be marking the passing of a seminal and protracted era in that landlocked southern African country’s postcolonial history.

