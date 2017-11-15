Good News For Motorists: An Extra Special Day For Shell Customers Nationwide

Accra, Ghana – 15th November, 2017: The management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana have embarked on their annual Shell Customer Contact Day to thank customers for their loyalty and patronage with a number of giveaways and to solicit their feedback.

This year’s Customer Contact Day was created under the theme ‘Winning with customers through continuous engagement’and on this day Vivo Energy staff interacted with customers at the forecourt, offering services including filling their tanks, cleaning windscreens and sharing goodies withthem, as well as engaging customers for their feedback.

In an interview, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner said great companies are the ones that get and stay ahead by engaging their customers regularly through several contact points, all with the purpose of enriching the relationship.

“The Shell brand in Ghana could not have been successful for the past 89 years without a long term relationship with our customers. Our products are consumer-led and driven by our passion to exceed the needs of our customers. We will continue to make our customer experiences at our Shell service stations memorable.” said Mr. Faulkner.

In addition, Mr. Faulkner said that Vivo Energy will continue to be at the forefront of driving innovations, providing high quality fuels for all pockets, high quality convenience shops, strong customer service, brand preference, and food partnerships to continue to be part of our customers’ lives.

A highly satisfied customer who visited the Airport Shell service station had the following words to say: “The older the wine the better it tastes. We have known Shell for so many years for its quality products and services. No wonder every fuel station in Ghana is referred to as ‘Petrol Shell’. I want to encourage Shell to keep up the good work.”

For his part the Retail Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Kwame Ackah used the occasion to encourage all motorists to buy GHS60 of fuel from Shell to stand a chance of winning the over 75,000 prizes and a brand new sleek Hyundai Grand i10 taxiat stake in the ‘Shell Filling No Y3 Deep’ promotion.

Six drivers who have signed on to the Shell Drive Challenge on the Shell App were also rewarded with free fuel for emerging as the most efficient drivers on the Shell Drive Challenge – a programme aimed at encouragingdrivers to drive efficiently, and also which gives free tips on efficient driving to cut down on fuel consumption.

Vivo Energy continues the expansion of Shell service stations across the country to make them more accessible to customers. The recent opening of the state of the art, Haatso Shell service station, with partners such as KFC, MBJ Pharmacy, Exotic trends, and ATM Farms is testament to the convenience that the company want to bring to its customers.

About Vivo Energy:

With a vision to become Africa’s most respected energy business Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, was established in 2013. The Shell brand has been in Ghana since1928.

Vivo Energy Ghana has a fuels storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 215 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

Vivo Energy Ghana employs 147 people. The company is recognised as a leader in the oil industry, championing and setting standards for safety.

Vivo Energy provides high quality solutions for motorists and businesses in Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Mauritius, Madagascar, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops and other non-fuel services (e.g. oil change and car wash). For businesses it provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, and manufacturing. Jet fuel is sold to customers at 23 airports though a partnership with Vitol Aviation.

The company employs around 2,360 people, operates over 1,800 retail service stations under the Shell brand and has access to approximately 900,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity. Shell and Vivo Lubricants has blending capacity of around 124,000 metric tonnes at plants in six countries (Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, and Tunisia) producing Shell branded lubricants.