Teacher Trainees Protests Unwarranted---Management

Management of the Jackson College of Education has said the recent demonstration by some of its former students demanding teaching appointments by the Ghana Education Service (GES) was inappropriate.

'We are appalled by the misguided utterances and constant attack on the government by the students, and we are advising them to resort to dialogue to address their concerns,' a statement signed by Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, the Principal, a copy available to the Ghana News Agency, Kumasi, said.

'It must be noted that the College, which is a private institution, is working tirelessly to ensure that the GES offers our graduates employment even though there is no contractual agreement between us and the students to facilitate their employment after completion of their course of study,' it said.

The statement expressed worry over the behaviour of the students despite the fact that the College was working assiduously to get all of its graduates posted.

It advised the aggrieved students to stop peddling falsehood and mischief, and also desist from accusing the government of deception and discrimination.

'The College will continue to be impervious to their threats and unfounded allegations. We will strongly focus on the training of professional teachers, especially for the rural communities,' the statement added.

It gave firm assurance that the management would continue to offer the necessary support to former students when necessary.

Some past students of the College recently converged at the GES Headquarters, Accra, and staged a demonstration against the GES for refusing to offer them teaching appointments.

This comes in the wake of the GES' postings of the current batch of students of the College, who completed in the 2015/16 academic year.