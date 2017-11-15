HFC Bank Named Best Bank In Custody Services

Acting Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana, Mr. Anthony Jordan

Accra, 13th November, 2017, HFC Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited has been recognised as the Best Pension Custodian Bank at the Ghana Accountancy & Finance Awards held on the 3rd of November, 2017 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra. The Award is in recognition of the Bank’s enormous contributions in the Custody Services including Trade Settlements, investments collections, cash collection services, detailed valuation reporting and twenty-four hours turnaround time of customer complaints and enquiries.

Commenting on the recognition, the Acting Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana, Mr. Anthony Jordan said that the Bank appreciates the delicate nature of the pensions business and has as such, invested heavily in the state of the art IT infrastructure to help run its Custody operations. Mr. Anthony Jordan also believes that beyond the state of the art infrastructure, the professional, tailor-made and unparallel customer service offered by the Custody Services department contributed to the Bank’s recognition.

He therefore took the opportunity to recognize the work by the Custody Services Unit led by Elias Augustine Dey. “Since the setup of the Custody Services Unit five years ago, the team has worked very hard to significantly grow their assets base to become a leading investment and pension custodian in Ghana serving Blue-Chip companies in the country’’ he noted. The Acting Managing Director of the Bank thanked the individual and Institutional Customers for the continuous trust and custodial relationship with the Bank.

HFC Bank is the most diversified Bank in the country with services ranging from Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Custody Services, Brokerage and Microfinance. HFC Bank, as one of the leading mortgage service providers in the country, is also leading the way in the provision of pension-backed mortgage to meet the teeming demand for mortgages within the pension space.

HFC Custody Services was set up in 2012 under the Ghana Stock Exchange and also licensed by the National Pension and Regulatory Authority as Pension Custodial Services. Over the five years, the Custody Services Unit has grown to become a leading investment and pension custodian in Ghana, serving some of the Blue-Chip companies in the country and a number of leading Public Institutions