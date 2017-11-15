modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Ghana 2018 Budget: How Taxes Will Be Spent In 2018

MyJoyOnline
Ghana 2018 Budget: How Taxes Will Be Spent In 2018

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has presented its second budget to the House of Parliament Wednesday.

The budget seeks to prioritise investments in key sectors of the economy to create jobs for able-bodied Ghanaians, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, told the House.

He declared that government is embarking on some ambitious policies to create more jobs because "the fight against poverty and unemployment is not optional [but] it is a matter of national security."

Below are the highlights of the budget presentation:

1115201713610_583934930256_9099256101219.jpeg

1115201713610_4863974071314_7650894110970.jpeg

1115201713610_4031097767667_9493125007384.jpeg

1115201713610_2985335471625_8879562076181.jpeg

1115201713610_2579308237104_4242437264209.jpeg

1115201713611_9575098409834_892323086607.jpeg

1115201713611_2539948893296_8317468369276.jpeg

1115201713611_7410846658982_6178629524954.jpeg

1115201713611_1067892332405_7153447751835.jpeg

1115201713611_1494891096734_6976180210554.jpeg

1115201713611_9313380201140_2731605215929.jpeg

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy

body-container-line