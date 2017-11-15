Ghana 2018 Budget: How Taxes Will Be Spent In 2018

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has presented its second budget to the House of Parliament Wednesday.

The budget seeks to prioritise investments in key sectors of the economy to create jobs for able-bodied Ghanaians, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, told the House.

He declared that government is embarking on some ambitious policies to create more jobs because "the fight against poverty and unemployment is not optional [but] it is a matter of national security."

Below are the highlights of the budget presentation:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy