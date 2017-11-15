Pharmaceutical Society Of Ghana Seeks Stronger Regulation Of The Sector

Ben Botwe

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called on Ghanaians to desist from using non-prescribed antibiotics.

The society disclosed that it was imperative that the public sought advice from a pharmacist or other qualified healthcare professional before taking medicines, especially antibiotics.

“It is important for all of us to see antibiotics as very scarce and valuable resource which must be treasured, protected and must require expert advice before taking,” a statement signed by PSGH President, Pharm. Ben Botwe, said.

Pharm. Botwe explained that the development of new medicines without behavioural change will continue to lead to antibiotic resistance, adding that the treatment of other infectious diseases like pneumonia was taking longer and costing more with increased mortality.

He said antibiotic resistance is not only a global health challenge but also threatens global food security since most of the antibiotics used in animals are used in humans, there is the added risk of increasing antibiotic resistance in human or cross resistance with antimicrobial used in humans.

Pharm. Botwe explained that if care is not taken to accelerate universal awareness of the magnitude of the problem and concrete steps taken to reverse the development of anti-biotic resistance, mild infections and minor injuries could become fatal.

“This is leading to increased morbidity and mortality in the rearing of animals with threat to global food security,” he said.

The statement was in commemoration of the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW) themed: 'Seek Advice From A Qualified Healthcare Professional Before Taking Antibiotics'.

PSGH, thus, joined their voice to the call for the responsible use of antibiotics, noting the alarming increase in the development of resistance by disease-causing microorganisms to previously potent antibiotics.

“The PSGH calls on regulators to continue the enforcement of regulations in the supply of restricted medicines. We call for stringent control of antibiotic use in veterinary medicine as well as restricted use amongst animal and fish breeders,” he said.