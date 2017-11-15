Afoko Murder Trial: Court Discharges 4th Witness

Gregory Afoko and Adams Mahama

The fourth prosecution witness in the trial of the suspected murderer of Adams Mahama, the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been discharged by an Accra High Court.

Defence counsel yesterday ended his cross-examination of Tofic Mutala, the fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial.

The witness, led in evidence in chief by Mathew Amponsah, a state attorney, told the court circumstances that led to the gruesome murder of the former NPP Chairman.

He told the court that the late chairman, before his death, told him that Gregory Afoko and one Alandgi Asabke, who is currently on the run, poured the acid on him.

But the defence team for Afoko, led by Osarfo Buabeng, rejected the evidence, saying the late Mahama, who was said to be in pain prior to his death, could not have spoken to the witness.

The defence also rejected the witness's statement that the late Adams spoke to the police and the nurses who attended to him.

At yesterday's sitting, the defence counsel asked the witness how the cup got to the crime scene, but the witness said he had no idea, adding that the police discovered the cup on the floor with the residue of the supposed acid poured on the deceased.

The defence put it to the witness that the deceased never spoke to him or anyone else at the hospital, suggesting that the witness was not telling the court the truth.

Tofic Mutala, however, rejected that assertion, maintaining that the deceased asked him to take proper care of his wife and children and asked to be buried in his village after his death.

The case has been adjourned to December 7, 2017 to enable the prosecution to present its fifth witness.

Gregory Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama.

Afoko is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the court, which also comprises seven members of the jury.