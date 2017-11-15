President Akufo-Addo Outlines Economic Vision

Prof George Gyan-Baffour

Minister for Planning Prof George Gyan-Baffour has presented coordinated policies and programmes of President Nana Akufo-Addo to parliament based on the party's 2016 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) theme, “An Agenda for Jobs, Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All.” The programmes span from 2017 to 2024.

The presentation was made in parliament on Monday based on Clause 5 of Article 36 of the 1992 Constitution. which states that “within two years after assuming office, the president shall present to parliament a coordinated programme of economic and social development policies, including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels in the regions of Ghana.”

Prof Gyan-Baffour said the president intends to establish a Ghana where hard work, creativity and enterprise are rewarding.

According to the minister, the vision of President Akufo-Addo is to place people at the centre of development, and lay the foundation for a safe Ghana that works and gives each and every Ghanaian the opportunity to improve his or her life, irrespective of his or her socio-economic background, gender, status, tribe or geographical location.

“Mr Speaker, the president has pledged to offer a new approach of doing things, to drive the agenda for achieving this vision, including removing the bottlenecks that stifle the growth of the private sector and create one of the best environments for private sector growth and development in Africa,” he said.

He said the vision of the president was informed by a combination of his own experiences and convictions as well as aspirations of Ghanaians as articulated during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

“The president's vision is intended to energise the creative potential of Ghanaians through the provision of a new sense of leadership, new approach to the management of the economy, renewed confidence in the governance of the country and above all, renewed hope in our common future,” Prof Gyan-Baffour indicated.

He pointed out that the policies and programmes to be implemented by the various ministries, departments, agencies, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies will border on economic development, social development; environment, infrastructure and social accountability as well as Ghana's role in international affairs.

“Mr Speaker, the president has reiterated time and time again how he wants to bring about transformation in the Ghanaian economy as quickly as possible. It is in this regard that for the first time in the Fourth Republic, the president is presenting the Coordinated Programme within 10 months of assumption of office, instead of the two years stipulated in the Constitution, which has been the convention,” he said, stressing that the move gives a clear sense of direction that the president wants the country to go.