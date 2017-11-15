Volta Region: Demonstration Against The Creation Of A New Region Is Coming Off As Planned

We welcome you all, distinguished guests and men and women of the media.

The functional executives of concerned Citizens of the Volta region wishes to inform the general public and our zealous rank and file that our anticipated peaceful demonstration slated for 17th November 2017 against the creation of a new region in the Volta region will come off as scheduled.

We are all expected to gather at Ho market by 8:30 am, and take off at exactly 9:00 am. We will follow the rout through K.K House to service center, continue to Goil filling Station to the last top of VRCC where we will present our grievances to the government and hold a press briefing.

Dress code for the demonstration is Red.

The Police have been contacted and they have assured us of maximum security.

We are very much aware of Volta Region being a multiparty democratic Region and have lived as such, and therefore we are expecting all participants to strictly observe or resort to our dress code, RED, and dress accordingly in other to avoid wearing of political colors or anything in resemblance of any political party.

In pursuance of our Constitutional rights, we wish to lay emphasizes on the fact that this exercise is aimed for peace and any action contrary to ensuring peace and harmony before, during and after the exercise would greatly be regretted.

For this reasons, mechanism for ensuring peace throughout the exercise have been put in place, participants are encouraged to followed this safety measures throughout the entire exercise to avoid becoming a public charge.

Ghana being a beacon of democracy in sub-Sahara Africa can truly be reflected when marginalized minority group like us are offered uninterrupted space for our voice to be heard. With that, we are calling on the government of Ghana, various democratic bodies, the Ministry of interior, the office of the IGP and the entire Ghana police service to offer us the free space and the needed security to safeguard our protection against external forces while we embark on our anti-violence demonstration. We are for peace and we meant peace.

Failure to guarantee our safety, would be tantamount to exhibiting incompetence in the country.

Our intelligence gathering have proven that there are some individuals nursing violence against our intended exercise. We are hereby asking them peacefully to put stop to it, such behaviors should not have place in our society, its dent our democratic fabrics and questioned our Rule of Law.

Nothing can imperil the future of our country Ghana, than having the principles of democracy and the right to peaceful protests willfully undermined.

We are however encouraging all citizens of the Volta Region, both home and abroad to hold on tight to our faith, continue to show patriotism to our Region, remembering those who came before us, while we match with a unified front to speak for the land.

We march for prosperity of the land, we march for the integrity of the land, we march for the future of our children, we march for the generation yet unborn, we march to end hunger in our land, We march for the liberation and emancipation of the land, we march to refuse to be marginalized and being a minority and above all we march for restoration, equal treatment and respect. For the bond that binds us together is stronger than the crows that pull us ascender.

Come in your numbers on the 17th of November 2017 as we demonstrate to show the world that we are citizens and not spectators.

Thank you.

Dully Signed:

Alornyo Bidahor

(Chairman)

Raymond Nukpor

(Secretary)

02444339571

Yevugah Daniel

(PRO)

0200308542