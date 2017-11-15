TD Mobile Begins Operations In Ghana

TD Mobile, a new distributor of mobile devices and accessories, has been launched in Ghana. A number of dignitaries, including the Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, Lithuania's Ambassador to Ghana, Joseph Syne and some Ministers of State were at the launch.

Managing Director of TD Mobile, Gozy Ijogun, was hopeful the launch will deepen the rate of technology diffusion and mobile device penetration in the country while increasing healthy business competition among industry players.

“We are extremely delighted to extend our operations to Ghana which remains one of the most prominent markets in West Africa sub region and also about our appointment as exclusive distributors of Nokia Mobile phones in the country,” she stated.

According to her, Ghana has a predominantly youthful population and stable political system.

“We are happy to create jobs for the people, contribute to the national economy, as well as engage in a number of social events which will further improve living standards.

“Our expectations are rife for an astronomical rise in smart phone penetration which currently hovers around 21% in Ghana,” she stated.

Ijogun was happy that the company has entered into a major agreement with HMD Global to be sole distributor of Nokia Mobile devices, including the much-anticipated Nokia 6 and new version of iconic 3310.

Joseph Umunnakwe, HMD Global General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, said that the partnership will yield positive results for the partners, users and country at large.