British Aiways Makes £4.5bn Investment

British Airways' chief executive Alex Cruz says the airline's new £4.5 billion investment programme would improve the flying experience for all customers.

Re-affirming British Airways as a premium airline committed to customer choice, he outlined the unprecedented competitive pressure the company faced and voiced his determination to create a stronger national carrier to benefit customers and remain at the forefront of world aviation.

Speaking at the World Travel Market in London, Mr Cruz said his strategy at British Airways was designed to enable increased investment for customers and wider availability of affordable fares.

He announced that the £4.5bn investment over the next five years would include 72 new aircraft, including four new types for the airline: the Airbus A350, the Boeing 787-10 and the neo (new engine option) variant of the Airbus A320 and 321; new interiors for 128 aircraft in the existing fleet; at-seat power for customers in all cabins; upgraded catering for economy customers on long-haul; and roll-out of fast wifi in all cabins on short-haul and long-haul.

Stressing his desire to shape a “British Airways for everyone,” he said the airline would continue to offer more low fares, such as the current £30 one-way offer on a range of routes, so it could take on all types of airline competitor. And it would keep extending its route network to destinations customers wanted.

The airline also announced a new route for next summer from Heathrow to Figari in Corsica.

British Airways will be flying 264 routes next summer – a rise of 17 percent in two years.

He also highlighted £200 million of additional investment in Club World cabins, following a £400 million injection unveiled last year.

He described customer feedback on recent improvements in catering and bedding as “fantastic” and identified New York JFK, Rome and Aberdeen for major lounge refurbishments in 2018.

Mr Cruz added that British Airways was facing “a combination of competitive forces more challenging than at any point in our history” with the growth of low-cost long haul airlines, the continuing expansion of low-cost short-haul, premium offerings of the Gulf carriers and the financial revitalisation of US transatlantic operators.

“I am passionate about setting British Airways on the right path to deliver for our customers and fulfil our potential.”