Live 2018 Budget: Finance Minister In Parliament

Parliament is set to listen to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta deliver government's budget for 2018. It is the second of the Akufo-Addo government.

And while the Minority has predicted gloom, the government is predicting growth. The opposition is predicting freezes in expenditure but Ghanaians would be looking out for freebies.

So today, will the opposition get the chance to gloat about the failures or will the government show up and boast about its successes.

Up in the public gallery, Ghanaians of all shades watch their MPs chit-chat and fraternise and basically monitor how tax-feed MPs carry themselves about in the House.

The Speaker is in. The Prayer is said. The MPs are going through the previous minutes. Odododiodoo NDC MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye rises to correct the spelling of his name. Some in the gallery chuckle at what they believe is a needless dwelling on nitty-gritties.

10:20am: Minority leader cosys up to Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akufo. He wants a more prominent seat for her because she is the only minister recognised by the 1992 constitution.

Haruna is at his chivalrous best - or should we say, constitutional chivalrous best. Haters will say he is trying to get the minister into his corner before the Special Prosecutor begins a dreaded blitz of prosecution.

Parliament is actually debating the Justice minister's sitting position - call it strength of a woman.

