STU TESCON Undertakes Clean-Up Exercise At Sunyani Municipal Hospital

Sunyani Technical University (STU) chapter of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) has embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Sunyani Municipal hospital to rid filth that has engulfed the hospital.

The theme for the exercise was; “Adding Voice to Maintain And Keep The Sanity Level In Sunyani And Its Environs”.

TESCON members started the clean up exercise at the STU premises, with a health walk to the Sunyani municipal hospital where various sorts of cleaning exercise which includes: weeding and clearing of the weeds, picking odd materials from the hospital’s premises, sweeping, removing of cab webs and chocked gutters and other activity that tidy up an environment were performed at the hospital.

Sunyani Technical University,TESCON President Mr. Abdul Razack,Speaking to Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5 FM, revealed that, the intention of the exercise was to help support and maintain the sanity level of Sunyani and its environs, as well as projecting the positive image of the hospital,"since Sunyani has been one of the neatest city in Ghana".

"We did this to support 'Keep Sunyani Clean Campaign',initiated by Sunyani Traditional Council, which amid at rid the city of filth and bring back its beautiful scenery which was named “SUN CITY” he added.

"This would not be the first and last, but would be extend to various places like the Brong Ahafo regional Hospital in Sunyani, and to the township of the Sunyani municipality just to make sure the city’s integrity of been the most cleanest city in Ghana is maintain" he stated.

He however commended the Brong Ahafo regional minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East who doubles as the Majority chief Whip Hon Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Darlington Bill Boapong the Brong Ahafo regional youth for ‘hopeful’, for their massive involvement before and during the exercise.

He urged the youth who have not had the chance to join TESCON and NPP at large to as a matter of urgency come to the team ‘if’ only they really love Ghana and have the country at heart.

The Environmental Health officer for the Sunyani Municipal hospital Mr. Kwaku Nti Ameyaw, commended the TESCON body and tasked them not rest on their horse until good sanitation prevail in the country.

He charged other groups,like keep fit Clubs, teams, schools, communities, churches and mosques to learn from what the members have exhibited since cleanliness silence deceases, improve health condition and increase productivity in the country.

Meanwhile,Mr. Darlington Bill Boampong,who has showed interest to contest NPP regional youth organizer position, stressed that since cleanliness is said to be next to Godliness, he could not sit to see such awesome work out overtake him hence the need to join is imperative.

He said the youth under the NPP’S canopy working out to ensuring good and personal hygiene in the country is a clear indication that the Party has a strong future and added that they should continue to do more to help bring into being Nana Addo’s vision to ensure good sanitation in the country.

Mr. Darlington commended Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) for his incredible contribution in the region and nonetheless promised that he is committed to help the youth attain employment when he voted into power as regional youth organizer.

He assured the youths in the country to exercise peaceful since the one district one factory , the cocoa mass spraying is underway to bring great quantity of jobs as assured by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwaa Akuffo Addo.