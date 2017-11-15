Hurray, Black Friday is Here !!!

Don’t be shocked, don’t be confused. If you have ever heard about ‘’Black Friday’’ you will be wondering why Jumia Travel has started it’s black friday festival when we haven’t even crossed thanksgiving. Ideally, ‘’ black friday ’’ is the day after thanksgiving in the US. A day when prices are smashed low to allow customers buy their preferred items for very cheap. In Ghana, Jumia has always taken the lead to give it’s customers the best prices available even though thanksgiving isn’t celebrated here. This year, Africa’s leading online travel agent Jumia Travel has even gone a step further. By giving its cherished customers and even new customers the opportunity of booking their travel for a whole month. From 13th November to 13th December, Jumia Travel presents the biggest hotel reductions and package deals you have ever seen. Check them out. Christmas just came early in Ghana.

1. Holiday Inn Accra Airport - Up t0 44% OFF

At Ghc 866 (Single occupancy) and 1,013 GHS (double occupancy) for either the standard or twin rooms, your dream hotel just got served on a plate for you. Enjoy complimentary breakfast, the option of paying at the hotel and free cancellation up to 12 hours before check-in. This is a top class hotel in Ghana situated in Accra, the capital city of Ghana. Holiday Inn Accra is close to Kotoka International Airport. The four-star hotel boasts an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant, a bar, business centre and a health centre. At Holiday Inn Accra Airport, a tour desk is at guests’ disposal and wi-fi is free of charge in the entire property. The hotel has a large parking site for all its guests. All through this festival period, book this hotel and enjoy up to 44% off. Mind blowing deal just for you.

2. The Palms at Prampram - Up to 48% OFF

Can you imagine some time away from the chaos in Accra in a cozy yet luxurious resort not too far from home at a reduced rate of Ghc 374? Yes! For this rate you get the standard double room with complimentary breakfast, the ‘’book now pay later’’ option and free cancellation up to 48 hours before check-in. Get the best vacation treat in Prampram at the Palms at Prampram Hotel. A holiday home, The Palms at Prampram is located in Sealane, Prampram-Ghana. The hotel is easy to find and boasts spacious rooms. The rooms at the Hotel are neatly painted and the floor is neatly tiled. The Palms at Prampram is close to the beach and has a large crystal clear pool. What else can you ask for. Enjoy black friday festival with the best rates ever at this relaxing resort. You have no excuse now.

3. Bays Lodge and Apartment - Up to 50% OFF

Do you have some guests coming from outside Ghana that you don’t have space for? This is your chance. Worry no more, this is perfect for you. Virtually half priced during this black friday season, you enjoy free breakfast, free cancellation up to 24 hours before check-in and the ‘’book now, pay later’’ option. What more can you ask for. With the standard room going for Ghc 267 a night, you just save a lot on this modern boutique hotel. Bays Lodge and Apartment Ghana is a top luxury lodge and apartment hotel with excellent customer service. One of our Lodge and Apartment hotels with the best reviews - Welcome to comfort. Situated in Nungua, opposite the Junction Mall in Accra the capital city of Ghana, Bays Lodge and Apartment Ghana serves as the ideal location for all guests looking to spend time in the City. Are you on a business trip or just visiting to enjoy all the goodies the City has to offer, lay all your accommodation needs on Bays Lodge and Apartment. This exquisite hotel boasts 24-hour electricity supply with wifi easily accessible in all rooms . A great deal by all standards, don’t let it pass.

4. The Royal Senchi Hotel - Up to 54% OFF

You may want to go back and watch this again. Of course it is unbelievable!!! The plush, stylish and luxurious Royal Senchi going for this cheap? Yes! Only Jumia Travel makes this possible during our black friday festival. From now till 13th December, book this hotel and enjoy the river view room for Ghc 622. Offer includes the option of paying at the hotel and free cancellation up to 14 hours before check-in. The Royal Senchi is the best and ultimate luxury 5-star getaway hotel in Ghana delivering top-rated services in this state-of-the art facility. The Royal Senchi Hotel is situated along Senchi Ferry Road, Akosombo, Ghana. It presents luxury with their beautiful riverfront rooms. There are 24-hour electricity and air-conditioning at Royal Senchi Akosombo. Also, free WiFi is provided for all guests. There is more than enough parking space for your car on the Royal Senchi compound. This is definitely a bargain . Grab it while it lasts.

5. Oak Plaza Hotel, East Airport - Up to 59% OFF

With #JumiaBlackFriday deals, if a deal is too good to be true, then it is exclusive to Jumia Travel. You won’t get this anywhere else. Just imagine a luxurious hotel with single occupancy rates at Ghc 511 and double occupancy at Ghc 644. That’s exactly what you get during this period. It doesn’t end there, you get complimentary breakfast, the ‘’book now pay later’’ option and free cancellation up to 48 hours before check-in. Oak Plaza Hotel East Airport is a 4-star luxury hotel in Spintex, Accra that prioritizes excellent customer services and a pleasant stay.

The hotel is located close to the airport and boasts free WiFi internet access all through its premises. All rooms at Oak Plaza Hotel East Airport are exquisitely furnished and boasts wall paintings. Each soundproof room is accessed with an electronic key-lock and has an air conditioner, a flat screen TV with satellite stations, an intercom telephone, a refrigerator, armchairs, and a mini bar. The Oak Plaza bathrooms are equipped with bathtub and hairdryer. Businesses who need accommodation during this period must surely take this opportunity. A very economic deal.

These deals represent some of the best you can find at the moment. However, this is just the beginning of better. All through this period, watch this space for amazing deals on hotels and packages. Discounts that will blow you away. Travel and see the beauty of Ghana. If you stressed out and have some plans to travel, all you needed for a safe, comfortable and affordable stay has been provided for you with the #JumiaBlackFriday deals, Enjoy!!!

