 I Make $10million A Year - Vokacom CEO

Nana Osei Afrifa, Chief Executive Officer for Vokacom, the company that designed the National Digital Property Addressing System, Ghana Post GPS has stated plainly that he makes $10million a year, debunking claims that the new Ghana Post GPS is a fraudulent scheme to deceive Ghanaians.

Former Member of Parliament, Nii Amasah Namoale, on the ‘After Hours’ show last Friday argued that the Ghana Digital Address System is simply a ‘419 scam’ by the government to dupe Ghanaians.

Responding to these claims on the same show on TV3, the Vokacom CEO revealed that his company since inception never really did business with government for very good reasons arguing that his company generated profit in the region of $10million annually before he even won the contract for the National Digital Property Addressing System.

He told host Mikki Osei Berko: “When we started off we have never really done government business. We’ve chosen to stay away from government business and it is for good reason. In fact if anything at all, this digital address has told us that it was for good reason that we had to stay away from government business. Up until this time, from 2003 till now, I am not sure there are many people who knew us apart from the businesses we were doing business with. For a young man who is just 35 years old, I am making somewhere in the region of $10 million a year. I mean, I can say we are doing well.”

Mr. Afrifa also recounted how he began his busimess over a decade ago and some of the challenges he encountered.

“I began writing software when I was a student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2003 and that’s where I started my company from. I have worked since and up to a certain point off course like all budding entrepreneurs, I suffered some setbacks, and I had to go and learn how to run businesses, and then I picked myself up again. By the grace of God since 2011 till date every year give or take I am making somewhere in the region of $10million a year.”

Check out the full interview below:

