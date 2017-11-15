NAYAS Wishes Alhaji Short A Happy Birthday

Oh how blessed are we as a party and country to have you as an illustrious son. Your birth came to us as a new hope that resonates in our minds anytime we see the great works you have done and continue to do. The Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition has seen great pillars of the ideology who have changed the political direction of this country for the greater good of the entire Citizenry. It is in no doubts that there has been one such as you and many in our era who are propagating the good will and the political ideals of our tradition as a party.

Today marks the very day you were brought into this world. Your Character and your Personality clearly depicts the overarching and humbled social as well as the political orientation you had when growing up as a man. You are such an affable and hardworking man who will on any day do anything for his fellow man and his country. We are poised to follow you not because of anything but because of the overwhelming Character traits you have been endowed by God.

You have served and still serves on the various committees of our party and your achievements as the current Upper West Regional Chairman for twelve god years cannot be underestimated. Under your watch, the party was able to amass from the NDC five Parliamentary seats for the very first time in a fiercely competitive and keenly contested elections. You possess a peculiar and an undiluted charisma that brings people from all spheres to follow you.

As you celebrate your birthday today, may the good Lord continue to favor you and reveal himself to you. May He grant you the victory we seek and may He through you help us to develop this country on the ethics of Good Governance, the Rule of Law, and the Respect for Human Rights. We strongly believe that with you as the Next National Chairman of the party, we can consolidate the fortunes of our party in 2020 and beyond and establish this country of ours on the fortified footing of Progressive Development in Freedom and Dignity.

On this day, the leadership and the entire membership of the National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS) says a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you, Chairman Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman (ALHAJI SHORT)

#NAYAS

#TEAM SHORT

#WE DEY FOR YOU

SIGNED

PRINCE ANUWAR-SADAT AMADU

(GENERAL SECRETARY)

National Youth for Alhaji Short(NAYAS)

0500240009

