The Boy Child And Father's Responsibility

File Photo

Recent happenings in the land of our birth have given many some cause to worry.

And these happenings relate to how manhood in our future society is turning to be.

Would we have in future manhood that exudes endurance, discipline and authority in our homes?

Would we have the men who would jealously guard societal norms as handed to them by their ancestors ?

It is a worry that we cannot be sure that we would have in the nearest future anything close to what we know of manhood .

In our time, what manhood is, is indicating 'something else'. And what is most worrying is that fathers whose duty it is to bring up boys to take up from them seem to be helpless and out of wit in their divine job.

We haven't seen fatherhood in its most dishonourable form as we have today. Today, boys act in a manner most sacrilegious and fathers would only say in public that they support their foolish sons in their perverted ways. How did we come to this?

It is in these moments that we would recollect with nostalgia how a man from whose house such abomination had come to the society would act in our past. He would painfully but decisively submit his son to the elders to face the consequences of his actions that had desecrated the land.

The man would be prepared to see his son undergo the punishment that would send the message to all that such sacrilege that threatened the very foundation of the people wouldn't be accepted. The man would take the last opportunity to act to redeem himself knowing he by his son's taboo act had failed as a father. He would provide all that was necessary to make the propitory sacrifices to cleanse the land.

Men in the past would not say to the dismay of the whole society that they respected their sons' decision to go against the people's collective sensitivity. ; even for a father that had already lost respect in his society. That was when society thought about the common good.

And as we mourn this catastrophe that has befallen us, we must learn from it. We must not do as 'Kwaku Kudiabor Dornor' has done .

Fathers must not be carried away by the new ways that have invaded our society. They should not be preoccupied with efforts to sound like the Queen of those people. They should also not be only interested in being in the apparel of the people with the bleached skin.

Fathers are supposed to be custodians of our traditions. They must be ensuring that they hand down to their boy children what their fathers handed down to them.

A few weeks ago I heard a woman on an Accra based radio morning show program who is championing a cause to get society to pay particular attention to the boy child.

She argued that even as we promote the empowerment of the girlchild, society must equally bring the boychild up to take up his proper place in the home.

The woman on a lighter note said that she would wish that her daughters who she was bringing up very well get settled with real men. Men who would be confident in exuding authority in the home.

In fact, I couldn't help but to agree with her the more. Fathers must not fail us this time. It is time fathers acted to socialize our future men according to our own customs and values.

It is now time for fathers to call their boys early enough to work with their hands in the vegetable garden at the back of the house before they go to school.

It is now time to call the boys to trim the hedges or mow the grass on the compound Saturday mornings.

It is now time to ask the boys to go and cut fodders to feed the goat and sheep after they have cleaned the pen.

It is now time for fathers to take special interest in their boy children's first baptisms and catechism lessons leading to first communion.

It is now time to encourage our boys to join the boys scout or the cadet Corp. .

It is now time for fathers to take up their enviable roles in teaching their boy children the tricks in wooing their first girlfriends.

It is now time for parents to play host to their boy children's girlfriends at the family lunch gathering .

It is now time for parents to prop up their children into relationships with their friends ' children.

The boychild must be sensitized to desire the opposite sex. He must be taught to see the male satisfaction in ceasing the opportunity to act gallantly to have the attention of that girl.

Ultimately, the boy child must know early enough that a man is made ' to give' and should never be at the receiving end.

Fathers must be encouraged to give all seriousness to this effort : because the future of our society depends on it.

It should never happen again that a man of the society would bear the humiliation of accepting a certain sexual behavior pattern of his child in public.

A man's desire is to work to achieve the envy of society hoping to leave what he has achieved to a man who takes after him.

How does a man prepare himself to join his ancestors knowing that the man who is supposed to take after him is not really a man?

PAUL ZOWONU

TUTOR ACCRA

#TALKINGBLUES

15/11/17:7:50