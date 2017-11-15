Dr. Kwapong Becomes New President Of IHRMP

The Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners, Ghana, (IHRMP) have sworn-in Dr Edward Kwapong as the new President of the Institute.

Mr Kwapong took over from Mr John Wilson, the out-going President of IHRMP.

Other members who were sworn-in to form the new 8-member National Governing Council at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 10th November, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre, were Mr. Leonard Quarcoopome-Vice President, Nana Yaa Twum – Executive member, Mr. Kwame Apedzi – Executive member, Susana Manu – Executive member, Mr. Isaac Sackey – Executive member, Mr. Seth Dzordzorme – Executive member and Mr. Ebenezer Agbettor – Executive Director of the Institute.

Delivering his report, Mr John Wilson said the Institute’s income increased from GH¢929,943.09 in 2015 to GH¢1,291,472.00 in 2016 representing 39% increase.

Total Expenditure in the same period also increased from GH¢822,943.09 in 2015 to GH¢1,073,345.35 in 2016, representing a 31% increase. The Institute, therefore, recorded a net surplus of GH¢213,127.00 in 2016 as compared to 2015 net surplus of GH¢106,987.74, representing a 99% increment in net surplus.

Mr Wilson added that Associate membership of the Institute, in the year under review, increased from 383 to 508, while full membership increased from 875 to 1,200, showing an increase of 33% and 37% respectively.

Speaking under the theme: Talent Management- A necessity for competitive advantage, the Guest Speaker of the AGM, Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive & Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana said, the success of every business organization depends on its ability to attract, develop and maintain the right talent. She pointed out that human resource is the most important asset of any business entity through which the success of the entity rests. She called on organizations to reward staff both junior and senior levels for high and exceptional performance.

“We need to identify high performing managers and take steps to ascertain what keeps them from working so hard, Mrs. Nettey admonished.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of the Institute, Mr. Ebenezer Agbettor, encouraged members to take advantage of the Professional training programs to build their career and improve their skills.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com