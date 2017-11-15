1991 Year Group Of Adab Donates Computers To The School

The 1991 year group of Adab Islamic School has donated four computers and accessories to the school to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

Presenting the items at Nima on Tuesday, the Acting President of the old students Association of the school, Alhaji Kamal said the donation was in response made by the school’s headmaster recently during a visit to the school by the old students.

He bemoaned the current status of the school which lacks certain teaching facilities and therefore called on all old students of the school and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

He said their gesture is just the beginning of good things to come from the old students in their quest to return the famous Adab Islamic school of Nima back to its glory and vibrant days.

The school he noted has churned out a lot of products who are currently contributing their quotas in both the public and private sectors of Ghana’s economy and that they all need to come together to change the current sorry state of their beloved alma matter

He promised that their coming together as a body is to do their best to help their school and they will make sure they disseminate the information of the school all old students both home and abroad for all to contribute and give the school a face lift it deserves.

On his part, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Abdulai Hashim Tondi , thanked the old students for the kind gesture and promised to use them for the purpose they were purchased for. He further appealed for more help from the old students to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

He made mentioned of the school needing a canopy to be erected at the school where teachers can be using as staff common room to assess and mark the assignments of students. We shall also use the canopy as a place of worship since we now worship at the mercy of the sun always.

The Bursar of the school on his part also added his voice to the call for people to come to the aid of the school. He said the computers have come at the right time which will go a long way to enhance on their ICT lessons.

He said currently the school is the only Islamic school in Nima that gives 50% to Arabic lessons and another 50% for secular education session. He indicated that students in the primary school are not charged any tuition or school fees. The only thing they pay is feeding and extra classes fee. As such the school is not in the capacity to put in place certain things needed for teaching and learning enhancements.

He noted that currently the school needs about 250 new desks to replace all the olden desks which are in deplorable situations. He therefore appealed to all well-wishers and philanthropists to partner with the old students to help uplift the image of the school.

The Founder of the School, Mallam Hussein Zakariyah, expressed his happiness to the old students for not forgotten where they started from. He called on all old students and year groups to emulate the examples of their colleagues and come to the aid of the school which is 45 years now.

Mallam Hussein Zakariyah who urged them to be good ambassadors of the school prayed for them, the school and also prayed for mother Ghana.