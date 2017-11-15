Akufo-Addo On A Three Day Visit To Qatar

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has left Ghana for a three-day official visit to Qatar.

Whilst there, President Akufo-Addo, as co-Chair of the Group of Advocates of Eminent Persons of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, will attend the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), and deliver the keynote address on the theme “Asset over Burden – Education for Refugee Youth.”

During his visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on ways to deepen and strengthen the ties of co-operation that exist between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their two peoples.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, 17th November, 2017, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com