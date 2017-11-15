Protect Our Women And Girls From Violence - NGO To Government

Empowerment Aid, a Non- Governmental Organization focusing on women and girls empowerment is calling on government and security agencies to protect women and girls against violence.

“When women thrive, all of society benefits, and succeeding generations are given a better start in life.”-Kofi Annan.

Violence against women and girls have detrimental effects on women and girls themselves, their families and the country. Women and girls have been subject to attack in recent times on rape and assaults leading some to death, which need public attention.

Some of the news on violence against women and girls include defilement of a 4 year old girl in Adadientem and a 24 year old guest house receptionist who was raped and killed in Kasoa, all in Central Region and many other cases.

Empowerment Aid (NGO) is appealing to government and security agencies to strengthen security to protect women and girls. Government should severely punish men who violate rights of women and girls especially rapist to serve deterrent to others. Also, parliament should pass more laws to protect women and girls in our society. Security service especially police should be proactive in their duties to protect women and girls.

Nevertheless, Civil Society Groups, Media, Opinion leaders, Churches, Celebrities and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) should all speak to educate people especially men to respect rights of women and girls and to desist from such act.