Misogyny: Is It An Old Or A New Canker?

Gordon Offin-Amaniampong writes

Sounds like the Ghanaian Twi expression: M’ani gye ni,’ literally meaning someone who fires with precision. But there’s nothing precise or transparent about the operations of misogynists or the noun above-mentioned. It’s like a creeping bug and it appears most guys or men have it but they don’t know they’ve it. One author describes it as a seed that grows deep into the human brain.

What’s misogyny?

According to online dictionary misogyny is the hatred of, contempt for or prejudice against women or girls. Misogyny can be manifested in many ways, including social exclusion, sex discrimination hostility, androcentric, patriarchy, male privilege, belittling of women, violence against women and sexual objectification.

Belittling women: Does that sound familiar?

“I will leave Ghana immediately a female presidential aspirant wins the elections.”

How would I explain this to my eight-year-old daughter should she read or hear this? She’s brilliant and beautiful and she’s the potential to rise and rise higher. That there are some men in this country that hate women who succeed regardless of their pedigree: That in this country labeling women is somehow acceptable. Indeed, my heart sank deep into my knee when I read a Ghanaweb story with the above quote attributed to a lawyer---- one deemed to be learned.

And it came from someone the local media described as ‘controversial.’

Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, is reported to have said that he would leave the country I (Ghana) f a woman becomes president. According to Mr. Ampaw, a society, organisation or country which has a woman as its leader lacks blessing since God in in his own wisdom has entrusted some key positions in the hands of men.

Question is: Can some men ever learn and view career women or women in top positions objectively?

And hear him if you can digest it: “Some women allegedly rise to higher positions in the workplaces and elsewhere due to their relationships with their superiors. Such women will never respect any man born of a woman. Just imagine if such a woman becomes the President of Ghana” he underscored.

Lawyer Ampaw who made the statement on a network called Atinka on Saturday, 11 November 2017 further noted, women who attain higher positions in the country usually become too ‘bossy,’ expecting everyone to be at their beck and call, the network reported.

According to the network Mr. Ampaw reiterated that he would leave the country to seek refuge elsewhere and attract God’s blessing other than to be ruled by a female president. “I will leave Ghana immediately a female presidential aspirant wins the elections,” he said.

Are you one of them or do you hate women?

If you’re a guy that suddenly disappears from a relationship without ending it but may go back say a couple of months later with an explanation designed to lure the woman back in, --you’re misogynist. This is one of the 12 traits that are typical of women haters according to studies.

Do you bully women? Are you jealous of women that perform better than you? Do you talk down women or belittle them during dates or in public? How do you react when a female workmate is promoted? If you’re unhappy and show signs of hatred against or towards her then you’ve a problem. Solution, you need to seek treatment ‘asap’ and uproot that monster from your big ‘coconut’ head.

Is it an old or a new canker?

Judging from its characteristics it seems the bug has been with us from time immemorial. I’m inclined to believe that it’s old an old bug. Thank goodness some of them are coming out of the closets. But it’s still something that must be tackled head on(i.e seeking therapy) when or if spotted .The fact that people with this ‘disease’ operate deceptively it makes it hard to know them—misogynists.

Psychologists say it is hard to identify misogynists. They’re like wolves in sheep clothes they mingle well with the singles and are easy-going. Their ways are creepy, their actions are subtle and you may find it difficult to figure out what they’re up to.

Psychologist and author Berit Bragaard said it best: “They’re ‘notoriously hard to spot.’ They do not come with a label attached and they may even come across as pro-women.”

In most cases misogynists do not even know that they hate women, according to research. Misogyny is typically an unconscious hatred that men form early in life, often as a result of a trauma involving a female-figure they trusted. It further notes that an abusive or negligent mother, sister, teacher or girlfriend cam plant a seed deep down their brain’s subcortical matter.

And once planted it says, ‘this seed will germinate and begin to grow, the tiny root making its way into frontal areas of the brain, affecting emotion and rational decision making.”

Berit Bragaard author of The Mysteries of Love says: “Women haters (consciously) get off on treating women badly. Every time they can put down a woman or hurt the feelings, they unconsciously feel good because deep down in their hidden brain, their bad behaviour is rewarded with a dose of the pleasure chemical dopamine-which makes them want to repeat the behaviour again and again.”

According to her men who hate women may not consciously realise it. But their actions reveal them. So now you know. The Holy Book says it eloquently ‘by their fruits we shall know them.’