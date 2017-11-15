Sustainabilityactive.Com Joins Global Media Firm, ‘APO Group’ Partners Board

Global media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa (APO Group), headquartered in Switzerland has extended an invitation to Ghana’s foremost sustainability news portal [www.sustainabilityactive.com] to become one of its partner media outlets in Africa.

A mail signed by APO’s Content Partnership Manager, Laurent Caplea (Europe office) and sent to the Editor-in-Chief of [sustainabilityactive.com], Mr. Dela Ahiawor on November, 2 ,requested that Sustainability Active accept a content partnership deal with APO (apo-opa.com).

This was followed by a telephone call from Mr. Caplea to Mr. Ahiawor explaining the terms & conditions, benefits and an offer of assistance to help [sustainabilityactive.com] implement APO’s widget and (www.Africa-newsroom.com) feed. “If you accept to implement our widget feed, you will become our partner and all our clients will be notified.” Mr. Caplea wrote.

After its due diligence, [sustainabilityactive.com] led by Mr. Dela Ahiawor accepted to join the APO Partners board, by thanking Mr. Laurent Caplea and the APO Group-particularly, for the heartening confidence reposed in [sustainabilityactive.com] as a worthy news brand to partner in Africa. After accepting the invitation, APO requested for Sustainability Active’s logo to be circulated to all their clients and partners around the world. “Your website will be available on each continent and will bring you publicity. Our aim is to bring you traffic and adverts from our clients.” Mr. Laurent Caplea added.

On the other hand, Sustainability Active promised to help promote APO’s work and activities in Ghana and beyond.

By this arrangement ( www.sustainabilityactive.com ) joins the growing list of APO Group Partners in Africa. This includes: News of Africa, The Nigerian Voice, African News Wire just to name a few.

Asked whether the invitation from APO was a surprise, Mr. Dela Ahiawor intimated that he was least surprised. “Actually, I saw it coming because we publish a lot of guest content from companies, experts, Scientists, editors, journalists and bloggers outside the shores of Ghana.” “We are inspiring greater awareness for environmentalism and sustainability in our part of the world; and companies like APO Group have noticed our effort from afar.”

He also urged other companies to follow suit. “We are a force to reckon with when it comes to ‘Sustainability Communication’ in this part of the world.”

About Sustainability Active.

[SUSTAINABILITY ACTIVE.COM] is powered by Gloved Consult, media relations and sustainability communications firm in Ghana. It’s dedicated to reporting news, views and thought leadership on sustainable business and sustainable (green sports) in Ghana, Africa and beyond. Without any doubt, sustainability active is the foremost sustainability (eco-friendly) news brand in Ghana and the whole of West Africa.

