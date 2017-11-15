Brogh Ahafo Region To Lose Its Human Resources Through AIDS - Minister

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. Kwaku Asomah Kyeremeh has hinted that the region will soon lose its human resources if urgent measures are not applied to stop the high prevalence of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in the region.

According to him, the human resources, who are the engine of development must be healthy and strong and such as, must be sensitized to refrain themselves from acts that may affect their health and productivities.

The 2016 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Sentinel Survey (HSS) report has revealed a record high of 2.7 per cent prevalence in the Volta and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The report also named the Northern Region as currently recording the lowest of 0.7 per cent of HIV prevalence, while the Eastern, Ashanti, Greater Accra and Northern Regions were currently witnessing a drop in the prevalence rate.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Otec news’ Francis Appiah, Hon. Asomah Kyeremeh said the Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will liaise with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to roll out programmes to educate the youth on the effects of unprotected sex and its related issues to make them aware of the dreaded disease.

“We will talk to the youth to change their lifestyles in relation to their sexual behaviors, we will reach them in every corner of the region. We must tell them that they are the engines of development and if they all contract the disease and fall sick, how can region survive?” he said.

He advised them to practice protected sex, if they cannot control their sexual behaviors.

“I know they are sexually active, so what I can tell them is to use condom, if they cannot stay away from sex,” he added.