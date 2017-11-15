Let It Count

On the bald head of her table sits a variety of dishes.

Some are tasty

Yet others are bitter.

There are those that are zesty

And the many others that are flavourless

Some appear gloomy

Whereas others are bloomy.

Be not fooled

Whichever way it's presented,

The society cares less

Whatever you do with these choices, the society looks on regardless

But her outcome is judged by same

While you remain the target of their blame

The society pays blind eye to its uncooked nature from the start

But has the guts to comment if the end is a failure and requires a restart.

Never fall for any of these unfair societal traits

That have always been their baits

Rather make it worthwhile in the midst of these limitless limitations

Don't cower into their negative expectations

Rather self-courage is the right recipe

Determination is the only spice

And positivity is the wheel to drive on.

Don't be counted as a failure

Rather be counted as the one who made it count

Limitations were the ingredients

But limitless flow is the food you served us all.

By Enoch Ato Eshun