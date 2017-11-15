Gloomy Tomorrow

Careless we walk

Nonetheless the talk

Folly in bulk

Quiet is every folk

Presaging a dark tomorrow

Today's shine eroded

By our very own self

Necessary morals rejected

Painting a tomorrow of hollow

The sanctum sanctorums are mute

Acclaimed patriots are the worst culprits

In a nation of holier than thous

Beneath their minds are the darkest darks

Ohh what an impending gloom

Spelling out our worst doom

For the innocent future

Inheriting their predecessors folly

@COPYRIGHT RESERVED

