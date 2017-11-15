Gloomy Tomorrow

Careless we walk Nonetheless the talk Folly in bulk Quiet is every folk Presaging a dark tomorrow Today's shine eroded By our very own self Necessary morals rejected Painting a tomorrow of hollow The sanctum sanctorums are mute Acclaimed patriots are the worst culprits In a nation of holier than thous Beneath their minds are the darkest darks Ohh what an impending gloom Spelling out our worst doom For the innocent future Inheriting their predecessors folly @COPYRIGHT RESERVED
