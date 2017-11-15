modernghana logo

Poem

Gloomy Tomorrow

Enoch Ato Eshun
Careless we walk
Nonetheless the talk
Folly in bulk
Quiet is every folk
Presaging a dark tomorrow
Today's shine eroded
By our very own self
Necessary morals rejected
Painting a tomorrow of hollow
The sanctum sanctorums are mute
Acclaimed patriots are the worst culprits
In a nation of holier than thous
Beneath their minds are the darkest darks
Ohh what an impending gloom
Spelling out our worst doom
For the innocent future
Inheriting their predecessors folly
