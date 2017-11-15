Students advise to stay away from pre-marital 'sex'

Students in Ghana have been advised to stay away from pre-marital sex which was a threat to their future life.

Mr. Williams Boakye -Baafi, Ejisu Local Coordinator for 40 Days for Life Campaign, an International Organization aimed to fight against abortion in the world, gave the advice when the Ejisu local branch of the group embarked on an outreach program at Asante Agona Senior High Technical School at the weekend.

The purpose of the program was to educate the students on the risk of abortion, homosexuality and the need for them to desist from engaging in sexual acts as students.

Mr. Boakye-Baafi, also the National Coordinator for the Association of Catholic Teachers (ACT), explained that it was time for students to focus on their studies rather than showing interest and wasting their precious energy and time on sex-related activities which could ruin their life.

He said that abortion was something students should desist from it since it had several negative implications than it's positive on their lives.

He indicated that they might not see the negative effect of both abortion and same-sex relationships when they are young but after many years of completion of school then they would experience it.

He stated that one way for them to desist from such acts was to stay away from watching of pornographic pictures and movies and also to be closure to their God.

He emphasized that abortion and same-sex relationships are great sins before the sight of God and it should be been as forbidden in human life.

He observed that some marriages which were in difficulties could be as a result of abortion the women engaged in some years back.

Mr. Baafi, appealed to all stakeholders to join the fight against abortion and appealed to public health workers to focus more on abstinence than contraceptives which also has its negative effects.

Source: Daniel Kaku