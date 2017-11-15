Christians Urged To Pray More For Ghana

The Ghana Pray Group - Pray Them In, Pray Them Out (GPG-PTIPTO), a non-denominational and non-partisan prayer platform, held the third edition of its quarterly prayer conference at the weekend with a call on Christians to pray for the nation.

Pastor Sam Boateng, the President of the Group, said it was essential that the children of God prayed always for the nation to ensure that God intervened in the affairs of Ghana.

Quoting the scriptures, he said: 'I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For Kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.'

Pastor Boateng said: 'Praying for all men - both your enemies and loved ones, required the maturity of the children of God. If you are not a matured Christian, you cannot pray for all men because it is not an easy task'.

The prayers were said under four themes including Restoration of Lost Virtues, Prayer against the Siege of Joblessness, and Prayer for Economic and Technological Advancement.

Some of the ministers who led the prayer sessions were Pastor Anita Bentum Williams, the Vice President of the Group and Leader of Jesus and Rendevouz Ministry, Pastor Samuel Mensah of the Winners Chapel International, Bishop Samuel Ceazar Woode of the Christ Care International Ministry and Pastor Eric Abrahams-Appiah of the King's Generals International Church.

PTIPTO is a ministry that seeks to break the unfortunate trend where Ghanaian fervently prayed for good governance and peaceful election during election periods and allow the intercessory momentum to fade away after the polls.

It was launched in May, this year, with the running theme: Believing God's Best for Ghana: All Hands on Deck'. GNA

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA