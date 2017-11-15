E/R: Health Personnel Receive Training On The Dashboard

Akropong (E/R), Nov. 13, GNA - Pensplusbytes has trained 100 health personnel in four districts in the Eastern Region on the operation of the Dashboard as part of the People for Health (P4H) project to ensure that patients have a fair treatment.

The personnel were made up of nurses, health administrators and other key staff selected from health facilities within Afram Plains South, Birim South, Akuapem North and Manya Krobo districts.

It was held to sensitize them on the project as well as the functionality of the Dashboard.

The Dashboard is a digital platform to be established in health facilities within the P4H implementing districts to enable clients and patients to complain or send feedbacks on healthcare in the facilities.

To do that, two focal persons from each health facility selected under the project have been trained to man the Dashboard by answering or reacting to basic reports and send them to higher authorities for redress.

Mr Kwabena Tabiri, a lead person from Pensplusbytes, said key among the objectives of the training was to sensitize the health workers who would not be directly in charge of the Dashboard to ensure maximum cooperation.

He said because the Dashboard's functionality, sought to collect views and complains from the public, it is important to spread the information.

Apart from the training for the health staff, patients at the Out patients Department (OPD), the Ante-Natal clinics were sensitized on the availability and the functionality of the Dashboard to report any misconduct for redress.

He urged the public to send any information about a health facility or health worker to the Dashboard as it would not disclose identity of any user.

The P4H is a five year project being implemented by a consortium comprising Send-Ghana, Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Pensplusbytes with funding from the USAID.

It is being undertaken in 20 districts in four regions including Eastern, North, Greater Accra and the Volta regions.

The objective is to reduce inequalities in the delivery of health services planning, monitoring and evaluation systems at the districts to inform policy direction at the national level.

