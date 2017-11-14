Ananpansah Pasolo Declares Intention To Run For Programmes And Projects Secretary Of NUGS, 2017

Our strength is from the Lord. To him be all the glory.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends from the media, compatriots, the gallant Ghanaian students,diligent delegates to the 2017 NUGS congress, past and present executives of NUGS I bring you gracious salutation....

Permit me to briefly introduce myself. I am your humble servant in the person of Ananpansah Solomon. I come from a very humble background.

I am a product of the University of Ghana and currently with the parliament of Ghana for my National Service.

The joy of my life has always been Service to humanity. I believe very much in the heroes of faith in the book of Hebrew. We are taught therein to do the little things and do them well. "Whatever your hand fineth to do, do it with all your heart. "I believe service is the masterkey to God and self-fulfilment in life.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's with joy that I announce to you my firm resolve to contest for the position of programmes and projects secretary in the upcoming 2017 NUGS congress.

I do so with good intention and a vision of shared progress for our beloved union.

I start with the premise that the National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has come a very long way. The union has been through the weal and the woe. The wax and the wane. The hour then came and the men came.

The National Union of Ghana students(NUGS) had its origins in the Union of Gold Coast Students in West Africa in the 1930's. (Angel 1990, 234).

The unions goal was to dismantle the British colonial rule and to achieve independence. After Ghana achieved independence in 1957, the union adopted its present name in 1962 (Ibid). The current objectives of the NUGS are to discuss students problems, coordinate student activities and to formulate opinion on matters of mutual concerns. (Angel 1990, 234).

Since its inception, many are those who have sacrificed and are still sacrificing in service to the union and the Ghanaian student. I salute you heroes heroine's!

The union has achieved a lot through these gallant men and women. But amidst these seemingly winsome successes are challenges that would make it difficult for the union to assume a holier-than-thou posture.

The NUGS has on many occasions veered sharply from its core mandate of advocating for the "ordinary students, and coordinating the student activities. Partisan politics seem to have taken a better part of the union. The very leaders that should have been compelled to act on the common needs of students have a strong hold and control of the leadership of NUGS. The union is thus helpless in intervening for the student in most situations.

The time is right and now to move away from the trend. We have committed our mistakes,and we have learnt from them. Time to pick up the pieces....

I strongly believe we can together identify the challenges bedevilling our revered union and overcome same in a committed spirit.

It's not the absence of weakness, but rather the presence of clear strengths to overcome the weakness.

I can only think in line with Zig Ziglar, the World War 11 veteran that a statue has never been erected to honor a critic. I don't believe in lamenting about the challenges as they may exist. I believe with your endorsement,we can together work to surmount the challenges.

We can roll out better programmes and implement timely projects to address our common challenges.

Ladies and gentlemen, delegates here cometh the hour, here cometh the man (PASOLO). I bring a character of an embodied vision to the union. I believe in teamwork. I believe in working with you to ameliorate the many challenges affecting the students of our dear nation. I believe together we can. Where there is no vision, the people perish. Proverbs 29:18.

It's my plan to decentralise the programmes and projects of NUGS to students at the periphery.

The time is now to revisit the core mandate of NUGS.

It is possible with you and I.

God bless the Ghanaian student.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

ANANPANSAH PASOLO

NUGS PROGRAMMES AND PROJECTS SECRETARY HOPEFUL '17

INJECTING FRESH ENERGY INTO NUGS...