Philipa Baafi’s "How Well Are You Campaign" Hits Western Region Friday

The “How Well Are You” campaign train of the ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi is set to hit the Western corridors of the country on Friday.

After inhabitants of the capital city for almost eight months enjoying free medical screening and health talk from the musician cum Occupational Therapist and her medical team, the train would hit the Western Region.

In collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation, the Ministry of Health, the Philipa Baafi Foundation is expected to screen residents in 14 towns in the Region in the first phase of the “How Well Are You” campaign tour to the Region.

The 14 towns that will be covered in this phase of the exercise are Takoradi, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Abura, Agona Nkwanta, Aiyinase, Esiama, Half Assini, Tikobo No. 1, Tikobo No. 2, Sowodadzem, Beyin, Jaway Wharf and Elubo.

Most of these communities are predominantly fishing communities and have considered the gesture of the Philipa Baafi Foundation relevant due to the nature of their jobs, fishing.

The launch of the Western Regional campaign is Friday, 17th of November at the Takoradi Market Circle and it is expected to be attended by Members of Parliament, District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives, Chiefs, Queens, and elders of these communities.

Also in attendance will be the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr. K. K. Sarpong, who has expressed GNPC’s willingness to support the Foundation in its efforts in bringing health delivery to the door steps of the people in the Region. “We have always contributed to the economic and social well-being of the people in communities where we operate as we recognize the deep interdependence of healthy businesses and healthy societies”.

BACKGROUND

The HOW WELL ARE YOU CAMPAIGN is collaboration between The Ministry of Health and the PHILIPA BAAFI FOUNDATION.

This Campaign seeks to educate Ghanaians especially our mothers on the need to embark upon health checks as often as possible and not to do so when is often late. The average Ghanaian does not make time to go for health check up. We are busy running all over the place. We make time for everything and anything except what is very basic to life, our health. Our women are the worst offenders.

They mostly wake up early, storm the markets and return home late, all with the aim of ensuring that their families are well fed.

Even those in the formal sector find little time to visit hospitals for regular check-up let alone our mothers and sisters whose daily lives depend on what someone will buy from her in the market.

It is in line with these and many that the Philipa Baafi Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has launched the ‘How Well Are You Campaign’ which is free health screening in our markets across the country and to also create the awareness on the need for everyone to embark on regular check-ups to stay healthy.

The HOW WELL ARE YOU CAMPAIGN train stops at various markets and communities across the country to screen, counsel and if possible treat the patrons. Patrons are given medicines free of charge.

Patrons are screened on the following:

Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Body Mass Index; BMI (Obesity) Sugar/Glucose Level (Diabetes) Rapid Malaria Tests (Malaria) Physiotherapy (Body & Joint Pain)

Already, the team has visited West Hills Mall, Mallam Market and Dome Market all in Accra.