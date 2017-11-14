Traveling with children can be stressful, however, there are a few strategies that can make it less stressful and easier to deal with. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 strategies for a stress-free flight with children.

Fly as Early in the Day as Possible

During morning flights, your children are more likely to remain asleep through the flight and are less likely to cause you stress.

Seat Your Children Away from the Aisle

Not only is the aisle unsafe for children because of activities along the aisle that can potentially make it easy for them to get them involved in an accident, it also makes it easier for your children to unbuckle their seat belt and wander off if you mistakenly doze off. Window seats are safer for them because they are less likely to wander off without you noticing and are more likely to keep themselves entertained with the view during the flight. If you can’t get a window seat, keep your children in the middle seat or on any other seat away from the aisle.

Bring Toys and Entertainment Along

This is already quite obvious but it doesn’t hurt to reiterate. Bringing along your children’s favourite toys or downloading their favourite tv shows or movies on an iPad or video player can help keep them occupied during the flight and give you some time to yourself.

Be Organized

Know where you keep the things you travel with, so you can easily access them when you need to. Having to ravage through your bag or luggage looking for this and that to give to your children in the event of a sudden occurrence can contribute immensely to stressing you out. One easy way to avoid this stress is to simply be organized.