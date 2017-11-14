November For Adventure

As we wind down the year, everyone is looking forward to doing something adventurous and fun to close it off and begin preparing for 2018 after. Whether its group fun or work related, if you are the kind of person who loves sports, is physically fit or maybe is looking for a team building activity; Extreme Adventure Park in Busiika, Gayaza is the perfect place to go to.

In case you have never been to one and are wondering what happens at an adventure park just think of the popular show Ninja Warrior. Better still, you could cross it off your bucket list once you book the weekend at Extreme Adventure park through Jumia Travel and actually check it out yourself.

Extreme Adventure Park is offering two packages customized for the different groups of people. The EXTREME PACKAGE is 100,000 per person, you could go in groups of 5 and above to maximize the fun. The package includes the following activities;

Zip lining and Wall climbing

Bungee Trampoline

Safari BBQ & Chips

Outdoor Dance Party

Evening Campfire

Welcome drink

THE SILVER PACKAGE is also quite affordable where each person will pay 50,000 for groups of 5 people and above are also encouraged because the more the merrier. This package includes the following;

Zip lining

Bungee Trampoline

Paintball Target shooting

I mean, what better way to spend your time or rather weekend than a fun day outdoors? The Adventure Park also has accommodation facilities with several cottages fully decked with a kitchen, a sitting room and two bedrooms ideal for groups. Don’t hesitate, go ahead and BOOK your adventure today.

Cynthia Tumwine

PR Manager Jumia Food and Travel