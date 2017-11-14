Ghana Budget 2018: Ofori-Atta Presents Make Or Break Budget Tomorrow

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The much-touted 2018 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government will be presented to Parliament tomorrow by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The budget will capture the major economic policies of government on how to speed up the country's economic growth and consolidate the gains made in the 2017 'Asempa' budget.

Next year's budget will capture the Northern Development Authority Bill, Middle Belt Development Authority Bill, Coastal Belt Development Authority Bill and the Zongo Development Fund Bill, which have all been passed by Parliament.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, which is expected to be passed by Parliament today, will also feature prominently in the 2018 budget statement.

Parliament sat yesterday to enable it complete all the necessary work on the Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill before Wednesday.

It earlier met on October 3, this year, to consider all those bills to bring the needed development to the country.

The budget will highlight the huge arrears bequeathed to the government by the previous administration.

It will touch on the success of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and the way forward, as well as the restoration of the teacher trainee and nursing trainee allowances and their sustenance.

President Akufo-Addo also hinted that electricity tariffs would be reviewed downwards in the budget.

The GH¢10 billion energy bond, which has so far stirred controversy, could also be covered in the budget while the current total debt of the country would also find expression in the budget.

After the budget presentation, there would be a post-budget workshop for leadership of parliament, chairpersons, vice chairpersons, ranking and deputy ranking members of committees of parliament with oversight over ministries, departments and agencies in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The debate on the budget and consideration of various budget estimates would take place next week.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, indicated at the leadership of Parliament decided to deal with the important bills before the presentation of the budget so that the House will have more time to scrutinize next year's budget.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr