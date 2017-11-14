Teacher Busted For Rape

Carl Mawuli Atitse

The president and founder of Youth for Accountable Governance, Carl Mawuli Atitse – who is alleged to have attempted to murder a lady after allegedly raping her – has had his case adjourned to today, Tuesday, November, 14.

Mr. Atitse's case is expected to be heard today after he pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before the Kpando Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2017.

His plea was not taken.

The charges leveled against Carl – indecent assault (rape), threat of death and kidnapping – have gotten many wondering why a leader of the Kpando-based pressure group, which rallies the youth to ensure accountability – will find himself in such alleged mess.

According to the Kpando Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Prosper Mawuli Ahlijah, the accused, who is the former “chief justice” of University of Education, Winneba, Asante-Mampong Campus, was initially remanded into prison custody on Tuesday, November 8, 2017 by the Kpando Circuit Court.

The facts of the case are that Carl Mawuli Atitse, who is a teacher at Kwamekrom Day Senior High School, entered into an amorous relationship with a lady (name withheld) at Kpando.

After a while, the lady said she found out that Atitse was married and therefore ended her relationship with him.

The decision of the lady seemed not to have gone down well with him and so Carl, in an attempt to mend the relationship, went to the workplace of the lady at Kpando one Thursday after 10 pm.

He then invited her to talk things over, but unknown to her, Carl had another motive. He allegedly forced her into a car at knife point.

The lady further narrated that his estranged boyfriend drove her to a bush in a nearby town called Aveme.

She alleged that Carl, still wielding the knife amidst death threats, forced her to strip naked. When she obliged, Carl allegedly raped her and threatened to mutilate her private part if she shouts.

She said Carl would not oblige to her pleas and cries as he had his way.

Fortunately for the victim, the accused purportedly had a phone call that his wife was in labour. That was when the lady reportedly had her liberty, as Carl left her behind, apparently to go and welcome his new baby.

On reaching Kpando, the lady reported the case to the police.

Carl Mawuli Atitse, who is in prison, was arrested and arraigned before the court on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

The accused claimed to have dossiers on the police and the judges in Kpando over some corrupt acts.

From Fred Duodu, Kpando ( [email protected] )