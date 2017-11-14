Jospong Will Face The Music & Manasseh Must Apologise to the President

Manasseh Azure soon became a person of great interest to me for the very similar values I stood for. The fight against corruption has always been my passion, and I have never minced words in expressing my disgust for the practices of some infidels to the extent of explicitly describing their rot in a manner that seems abusive, but a necessary pillar on which to construct the sentences to depict my revulsion for this canker.

Documentary evidence of Jospong’s irredeemable corruption pile up like the rubbish that he is unable to clear. Manasseh has some of the same documents that I have, and they are bad; very bad! Transfers from account to account for what seems to be calculated plots to launder money that he was paid for doing nothing. That was the allegation that flew around to cement the notion that he had connived with the NDC devil to syphon the angel’s wealth. We’re not exactly angelic as Ghanaians, however, I am speaking in figurative terms to lay across the point. From parallel contracts to overpriced deals, he must have had the satanic penchant to milk this country dry. But why not when John Dramani Mahama used business stooges to wipe his shoes with?

Manasseh knows all too well that President Nana Akufo-Addo will not collapse a Ghanaian business to render Ghanaians unemployed like John Mahama and the NDC did during their two-term tenure in office. In fact, he refuses to be a part of any person’s suffering, and throughout his life, he has always given. That is his culture. Do not forget that his father footed the school fees of John Mahama, and he (Akufo-Addo) continued to do same after his father passed away. John Mahama must never forget that he received a monthly allowance of one thousand US Dollars from our current President when the former was still in school, as revealed by the Africa Watch Magazine

Anyway, I wish to tell Joseph Siaw Agyepong that neither I nor any patriotic Ghanaian will ever wish the collapse of his business. The seemingly amorous engagement he had with the President when the opportunity presented itself did not mean that he was off the hook, at all. On the contrary, it was the President’s way of expressing eagerness and support for similar ventures and a call on him to perform his duties as per the inflated contracts given to him by the NDC. He should be mindful that he stands accused of many breaches of the law, some of which include conniving with John Mahama’s government to dupe the State, getting paid for contracts he did not execute, and parallel contracts for mobile service collections when another company was doing same for free, etc etc etc.

Manasseh Azure, I wish to state my dissatisfaction with your latest utterances. You should have known better, and you are one person who can attest to the integrity of President Nana Akufo-Addo. So what was your motive? Have you developed a hidden agenda with some known journalist(s) to apply pressure to get something from the President that he is not willing to give? I am just saying!

Manasseh, you know all too well that Nana Akufo-Addo is as unbudging as the Okomfo-Anokye sword. I hope you did not expect him to collapse Zoomlion and Jospong’s other companies to render the workers useless! No no no no habba! What I can assure you is that Joseph Siaw Agyepong will face the music in court, soon, as others will, too. Have you not heard about the order given by the Supreme Court to the Attorney General to begin the process of prosecution of the corrupt officials and businessmen whoever they are? Trust me, there is a tall list of those blood-sucking monsters to go through and I shudder at what hidden scandals will be exposed along the arduous journey to seek justice. The indefatigable Supreme Court Justices will certainly do the nation proud.

Manasseh, take heart because the prosecutions are going to begin. I will certainly print the documents and give them to the court once Jospong’s case comes out. You know he is a greedy person, who hides behind the church to chew Ghana’s wealth and the “distin”, too.

Apologise to the President. Saying sorry is the best indication that you made a genuine mistake. Then again, who doesn’t make mistakes, unless you want to say that you are a “soroab)f)”, and that I am certain you are not!

President Nana Akufo-Addo deserves credit for keeping the peace in this country, pulling Ghana out of the hellhole that John Mahama dropped us into, and for his irenic instincts of not being vindictive. Just do the honourable thing, Sir, just do!

