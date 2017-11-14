3 People Dead In Konongo Accident

At least three persons are reported dead in a crash at Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway in the Ashanti Region, early Tuesday.

Three other persons are said to be in critical condition after two cargo vehicles collided head-on, impeding traffic on that stretch of road since 2:30 am.

The cause of the collision is not immediately known but Joy News Erastus Asare Donkor reports police, as well as emergency service agencies, are at the scene to control traffic.

Expect more.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com