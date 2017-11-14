Today Is World Diabetes Day: The Chilling Story Of How A 19-Year-Old Girl Lost Her Leg

Following her inability to buy diabetes medication regularly, 19-year-old Portia Antwiaah’s leg developed ulcers, and they had to be amputated.

Her immediate decision then was to take her life.

The story of the Junior High School graduate in the Brong Ahafo Region reflects the challenges diabetic patients face in Ghana, and as the world marks World Diabetes Day, Joy News explores the life of one of these patients whose hopes have been shattered because access to insulin remains a challenge in parts of the country.

“I planned in my mind that if I get something which can kill me, whether medicine or whatever, I will use it to kill myself,” she recounts her story to Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey.

She said the suicidal thoughts set in a few minutes after her leg was amputated by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Portia says she was diagnosed with diabetes five years ago, but because her parents could not afford the medication, she relied on her National Health Insurance the critical drugs to get her healthy.

Her reliance on the Health Insurance meant that she will never get her full dose.

She then resorted to the use of herbal concoctions to treat her condition.

But the herbal medication failed her and the ulcers set in.

“They said it has touched my bones so they have to cut my leg,” she said.

