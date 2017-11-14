Sack Corrupt Brong Ahafo Regional Minister - Abronye DC To President

Abronye DC

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP ) Kwame Baffoe has called for an investigation of corrupt practices by the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Kwaku Asomah Kyeremeh for awarding contracts to himself.

According to Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has declared fight against corrupt practices in the country, should start from its own government to set as an example by punishing it members found to be corrupt.

The outspoken NPP youth executive has in recent times attacked the Brong Ahafo regional minister over what he described as a bad attitude of the minister, and if care is not taken, the party will lose its hold in the region.

Abronye has earlier alleged that the minister has been involved in several corrupt activities which is gradually killing and making the NPP government unpopular in the Brong Ahafo region.

He alleged that the reginal minister terminated contracts of lawyers of all district assemblies in the region and has awarded it to his private law firm called 'HENEWAA CHAMBERS'.

“How can this person, who believes in the ideology of President Akuffo Addo mingle himself with corrupt practices to tarnish the image of the president and the party, he should be investigated, and if found guilty, be punished,” he ordered.

His statement and allegations have received several critics, as many believe the issues could have been addressed by party leadership .

But speaking in an interview with OTEC fm's Evans Agyei Sikapa, the NPP national youth organizer hopeful described such critics as hollow which must not be attended to.

He explained that the position of a regional minister has nothing to do with party affairs, hence must be brought out into the public for people to know the kind of person the regional minister is.

“Regional minister position is not a party position so why should the party be linked to it?” he asked.