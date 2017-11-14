Run, Run Dramani Run: Can NDC Avoid The Pitfalls Ahead Of Its First Primaries?

Former President Mahama

Ghana’s largest opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC0 has started kicking the can down the road. Former president John Mahama who was made a one-term president ---the first in the fourth republic appears to be under pressure to re-run for the next presidential election in2020. His predecessors John Rawlings and John Kufuor were both elected for a two-4-year term. With exception of John Mills who died in 2012 while serving.

This comes ahead of NDC’s next congress in 2018 to elect new party executives as well as its presidential candidate for 2020. It also follows its humiliation defeat in the 2016 general polls.

On Thursday 9 November 2017, 10 regional chairmen of the party issued a communique after a meeting in Accra. They called on Mr. Mahama to ‘consider the request of teeming supporters of the NDC and Ghanaians to lead the party.’

The Accra meeting which took place in upscale Cantonments had Mr. Mahama in attendance. He’d been invited by the 10 regional chairpersons to engage in matters that focused on the party’s future among other things. They’d also asked the former president to: “..As a matter of urgency, embark on the delayed and much-awaited ‘Thank You Tour’ to thank supporters of the NDC for supporting him through his tenure and the party over the years.”

However, some members of the party weren’t enthused about the way things turned out at the meeting, sparking a debate storm in the days that followed. Were they dissatisfied about the thank you tour?

I bet if it were only for the tour, things would have been different. After all it’s a common practice, parties the world over do that especially the victors. It’s rather the line that urged John the Fourth to buy into the idea of leading the party into ‘World War II’.

So let’s put the phrase--‘teeming supporters’ into perspective. Indeed I find the expression to be too broad or too narrow. The reason, it seeks to include too much or too little and falls short in dealing with specifics. For example what percentage (and in terms of numbers) of the umbrella family constitutes the ‘teeming supporters’? I’ve no idea. And I doubt if the ‘crusaders’ themselves have a clue.

That leads me to my next double-barrel question: Did the chairmen consider the supporters of the other probable candidates that have already shown interest in contesting the position and did they take into account the consequence that may surface?

Also, it’s worth noting that the former president is no longer the party’s flag bearer. Aside that he doesn’t have the kind of clout he’d in 2016 as an incumbent. And the stubborn fact is, NDC is now a party in opposition—hibernating in the woods. That status often breeds anxiety, acrimony, disunity and apathy. Yes, NDC isn’t the same as it used to be. The party is recuperating from the rout it suffered in the hands of the Elephant.

It’s very obvious that there are cracks within the umbrella now. Ashaiman accentuated that as every speaker including Mr. Mahama himself played the unity strings and underscored the need for the NDC members to come together, fight together and win together. This is why the ‘crusaders’ made a wrong call. But how did the 10 wise men not know? And that’s the first pitfall.

Is Prez Mahama the Real Deal?

“I have no problem with any of my colleagues who has expressed interest in leading this great party. Let us not attack anyone because whoever is elected to lead us to victory 2020, will need the support of each and every one”, said Mr. Mahama. He made the statement while addressing supporters at the just ended Unity Walk in Cape Coast--- the central regional capital on Sunday 5 November 2017.

It’s a region viewed as one of the party’s bastions but it’s the home state of Dr. Spio Garbrah one of the potential candidates. May I ask: Is the ‘Unity Walk’ same as the ‘Thank You Tour’? If it is, then something is wrong based on the timeline or dateline? This might suggest that even before the Cantonments’ meeting there’d been a secret meeting in an unknown venue. Remember the Cantonments meeting was held on the 9th of November.

Was president Mahama aware of the Cantonments’ meeting and the superficial endorsement? Thing is whether he was aware or unaware the Cape Coast gathering tends to underline an element of discrimination and marginalisation. I also think the communique smacks favouritism and l has the potential to cause disaffection among other potential individuals who want to vie for the position.

We’re told the message is about unity. So why did they (the organisers) end up or settle on one speaker?

Where was Spio? Where was Bagbin? Where was Alabi etal..? The case here is simple you don’t preach unity and be selective. You’ve got to give each one an equal platform to market himself. And that’s pitfall number two.

The argument out there (from Mahama supporters) is that if Akufo Addo could come back at 72 (at three attempts) and win an historic election then Mahama can do it too. But that’s like comparing apples with oranges. Both are fruits but they aren’t the same. In the 2000 election Kufuor had 3, 477, and 152 (56.45%). Mills had 2,682,071 (43.55%).

In the 2004 December 7 elections NPP Kufour polled (popular vote) 4,524,074 representing 52.45%. NDC Mills polled 3, 850 368 which is 44.64%. In 2008 Akufo Addo conceded defeat after trailing Mills with a total vote of then Mills 64 who ‘d 50.23 per cent (4, 521, 032 votes) while his lawyer friend Akufo Addo polled 49.77% (4, 480, 446). That was Mills third shot seeking the presidency. That election went into a second round so did the 2000 presidential poll.

In 2012 NDC Mahama had 5,574, 761 (50.70%). Akufo Addo polled 5,248,898 (47.74%). That was Nana’s second try.

And in 2016, the comeback kid Akufo-Addo in his third shot polled 5,716,026 (53.85%) while then incumbent Mahama had 4, 713, and 277 (44.40%).

If you lost track of the figures of all the candidates that contested the last presidential elections from 2000 to 2016 Mr. Mahama is/was one that lost the most popular votes. In fact he lost nearly one million votes in the 2016 presidential election the worse since the fourth republic.

Would Mr. Mahama be two-time lucky as his predecessors Mills and Akufo-Addo did?

I think the foregoing analysis speaks volume, perhaps the reason why some members are clamouring and asking for a level playing field because everyone stands the chance to lead the party and it’s wrong to put pressure on one candidate on the grounds of ‘teeming supporters’. And that’s pitfall number two.

Former president John Rawlings in a congratulatory message to then President-elect Akufo-Addo said this: “Your victory is the manifestation of the people’s desire for a new leadership and it comes with enormous responsibilities including a commitment to pursue an anti-corrupt drive-across the- the –board.”

And whose government was responsible for that morass?

The Clamour and the defence

Since the communique popped up there have been a growing number of NDC supporters that have criticised the action by the 10 regional chairpersons. They’ve also questioned the meaning of the announcement. They view their action as an endorsement and attempt to give undue advantage to the former president over the other individuals that have expressed interest in the party’s presidential nomination.

Mr. Daniel Osei a former envoy has expressed concern about the way the ex-president is being given unfettered access to party activities at the expense of other activists who are all vying to lead the NDC in 2020, warning that the action would not promote the much needed unity.

“As platforms supporting JM (former President) share clips of him and enjoy chats relative to the walk and his speech, can you imagine how disgruntled the Friends of Spio (Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah) and other platforms are discussing matters relative to the treatment meted out to their candidate?” he observed.

“We lost 19 out of the 23 or so seats in the Central Region. Can we afford to lose any votes in the Central Region? Or is singing Mahama’s praises enough to win us back all the seats and votes we lost in the region? It’s time to challenge our thoughts and positions.

“It’s all an attempt to cover up the fact; Mahama gave us the most emphatic and worst electoral defeat in the history of our nation.” he retorted.

But Ade Coker, one of the party chairmen who appended his signature to the communique, has denied accusations that the chairmen endorsed Mr. Mahama. According to him the communique was unambiguous and it didn’t endorse the former president.

“The communique is explicit. I don’t know why we are making a hue and cry over all this thing. People should read. We make Bawumia have some justification. People are not reading and I think they should take their reading lessons seriously," he said.

Before the communique at least six persons had expressed interest in vying for the presidential nomination. They include: Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, former Trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah and Sylvester Mensah, former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). Former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale, former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon and Stephen Atubiga are among the list of individuals that plan to contest.