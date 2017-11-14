Respect Bawumia - CVM Charges NDC MPs

Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) is charging Minority members in Parliament to give reverence to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, the leader of the Economic Management Team, has been criticized strongly by NDC MPs for allegedly misleading Ghanaians on matters related to the economy.

A press statement issued on Monday November 13, 2017 and signed by the group's Founder and President, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, indicates that Dr. Bawumia has the economic brain to help President Akufo-Addo led his administration to achieve economic success.

Mr. Kojo Opoku said the likes Hon. Isaac Adongo, Hon. A.B.A Fuseini, and Hon Cassiel Ato Forson lack the economic acumen to understand and appreciate the highest 'Economic Thinking Mindset' of Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, it is so sad and very sickening to hear the voice of academically-little brains such as Isaac Adongo, A.B. Fuseini, Cassiel Ato Forson and NDC members speaking on the economy today.

"I, Razak Kojo Opoku is even more than over qualify to lecture both Isaac Adongo, A.B.A Fuseini and Cassiel Ato Forson to understand and appreciate Economics".

Below is the full statement

*It is so Sickening to Hear NDC Bsc Holders Without a Master's or PhD Thesis Criticizing Dr. Bawumia------CVM*

Isaac Adongo, A.B.A. Fuseini and Cassiel Ato Forson with their Bsc Certifications couldn't help Mills/John Mahama's Administration to manage the economy well within the 8years rule of the NDC.

Each time I listen to Isaac Adongo, A.B.A. Fuseini, Cassiel Ato Forson and NDC Members using rude and disrespectful words to criticize Dr. Bawumia, I always come to the realisation and the full understanding that Isaac Adongo, A.B.A. Fuseini, Cassiel Ato Forson and majority of NDC Members are indeed *suffering from the deficiencies* of:

1. Academic Intelligence(Intelligent Quotient)

2. Emotional Intelligence

3. Cultural Intelligence(Cultural Quotient)

4. Political Intelligence.

I don't blame Isaac Adongo, A.B.A.Fuseini, Cassiel Ato Forson and majority of NDC Members because they lack the Economic-Acumen to understand and appreciate the highest Economic-Thinking Mindset of Dr. Bawumia.

Even Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Dr. Kwesi Botchwey highly respect, admire and appreciate Dr. *Bawumia as an Economic Legend*. How much more Isaac Adongo, Cassiel Ato Forson, A. B.A. Fuseini and majority of NDC Members who cannot even boast of Master's Thesis or scholarly research in Economics and in any field of academia?

Isaac Adongo, A.B. A Fuseini, Cassiel Ato Forson and all *NDC Economic-Sankwas* should humble themselves before Dr. Bawumia and the Economic Management Team of the President Akufo-Addo's Government so that they can be impacted with *Positive-Economic-illumination*

Source: Daniel Kaku