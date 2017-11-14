Bishop Naana Addae-Mensah Consecrated

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA — Bishop Matthew Addae-Mensah, General Overseer of the Gospel Light International Church, has called on Ghanaians to work together to make the Free Senior-High School (SHS) Policy a success.

He said this was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Bishop Addae-Mensah made the call at the consecration of Lady Mrs Naana Addae-Mensah as Bishop of the Church in Accra at the weekend.

He noted that the implementation of the Free SHS Policy had opened the door of opportunity to many a student from poor homes, who otherwise would not have received senior high school education.

Bishop Addae-Mensah, who is the founder of the Church, advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in school.

He said it was by giving their children education that their lives would be meaningful to society.

The General Overseer applauded the Government for the bold decision to make the SHS free and appealed for the re-introduction of the defunct workers brigade, which would encourage the youth to go into farming.

He urged drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol and overloading to prevent accidents as the yuletide got closer.

Lady Bishop Naana Addae-Mensah, on her part, commended the leadership of the Church for the honour done her and gave the assurance that she would work tirelessly to win more souls for Christ.

GNA